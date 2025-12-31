 Indore News: ₹1.18 Cr Seized From Suv, Cops Inform I-T Department
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Kanadiya police recovered unaccounted cash totaling Rs 1.18 crore from a car late on Monday night during a routine check. The discovery was made by a First Response Vehicle (FRV) team patrolling near Hotel President when they spotted a suspicious SUV parked on the side of the road.

Upon inspecting the vehicle, officers identified three occupants as Rajesh Yadav of Vijay Nagar, Anand of Pipliyahana and Prabhat Agarwal of Ganesh Dham Colony.

According to the police, the men began acting suspiciously, prompting a search of the vehicle which led to the discovery of the cash hidden in the trunk. When questioned, the occupants claimed the amount was approximately Rs 1.18 crore but were unable to provide any valid documentation or a satisfactory explanation for transporting such a large amount.

Following the seizure, the suspects were taken to the police station for further interrogation. During the inquiry, the men claimed the funds belonged to Safelex International Ltd. and Mantram Techo Fab Pvt. Ltd. The police have informed the Income Tax Department to conduct a thorough

