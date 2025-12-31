Indore News: Commendable Work; DGP Announces ₹10K Award To Nagda Cop | Representative Image

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): The gasping voice of a father which propelled a sensible police officer into swift action proved decisive in bringing back a young man in Nagda of Ujjain district from the jaws of death.

Had the father not approached the police in time, or had the police officer hesitated even briefly, the outcome might have been tragically different. But the plea was heard, swift action followed and humanity triumphed over death.

The incident occurred during routine patrolling on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday when a visibly distressed father rushed to the Nagda police station and approached station house officer (SHO) Amritlal Gawli. Struggling to speak, he managed to convey that his son was hanging at home. Sensing the gravity of the situation, the SHO wasted no time and immediately rushed to the spot without any procedural delay. Upon reaching the house, the door was broken open.

SHO Gawli said the incident took place around 1 AM on the night of December 29. The youth, identified as Dhairya, aged 20, son of Sunil, a resident of Mirchi Bazaar, was found hanging. By then, family members had assumed him to be dead, the house was filled with grief and hope had almost faded. However, the situation took a dramatic turn when the SHO brought the youth down, laid him on the ground and immediately began administering CPR.

Every second was critical. Moments later, there was slight movement in the youth’s chest. His laboured breathing returned, death retreated and life returned once again.

The youth was immediately referred for treatment to a hospital in Ratlam, where he is currently undergoing treatment and his condition is reported to be improving. Doctors said that timely first aid proved to be decisive in saving his life. The timely information provided by the father and the prompt response of the police officer together prevented a family from being shattered. The family expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Nagda Police, while locals are describing the incident as a victory of humanity.

Meanwhile, DGP Kailash Makwana has announced a cash reward of Rs 10, 000 to SHO Amritlal. “The cash award is being given for his promptness, courage, sensibility and high level ability,” the DGP said in his citation letter.