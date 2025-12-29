Indore News: Baag Tanda Gang Busted, 3 Held | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested three members of a notorious theft gang from Baag Tanda in Dhar district believed to be involved in several theft incidents, an officer said on Monday.

Acting on intelligence and technical surveillance, the police claimed to have tracked the suspects to remote hill areas between Alirajpur and Dhar. Due to the rough terrain, officers had to walk for several kilometers at midnight to reach the location.

According to DCP (Zone-1) Krishan Lalchandani, the arrested accused include Akesh, alias Akash, Sheru Vasude, and Pankesh Mandloi. Police recovered around Rs 68.50 lakh worth of gold and silver jewellery including 450 grams of gold and 2.5 kilograms of silver.

A country-made pistol and eight live cartridges were also seized from their possession. The officer claimed that Akesh, the main accused, has multiple serious cases against him, including robbery, attempted murder, and attacking a police team in 2022 to steal a service weapon. The gang used to identify empty houses during the day and break locks at night using tools like cutters and screwdrivers.

Police officials stated that the arrest is a major success in controlling theft incidents in the city. Further investigation is underway and the suspects will be questioned to trace their network and previous crimes.