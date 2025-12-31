Indore News: 18 Cops Felicitated For Outstanding Service | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sixteen police officers and employees were felicitated by CP Santosh Kumar Singh on Tuesday under the weekly encouragement program for their exemplary work in crime control, arrests, and public safety.

From Tejaji Nagar police station, Devendra Singh Parihar, Deependra Rana, and Pradeep Rawat were recognized for arresting members of the Baag Tanda gang involved in theft and recovering Rs 68.50 lakh and illegal weapons. From Rau police station, Balram and Devendra Amb, along with Ajay Singh Chauhan from Gandhi Nagar Superintendent Office, were honoured for apprehending two accused and recovering stolen property.

Azad Nagar police officers Pradeep Rawat, Krishnakumar Patel, and Bhupendra Rathore were commended for swiftly solving a murder case and arresting the accused. Officers Krishna Chandra Sharma, Anurag Singh Sikarwar, and Arun Jaat of Dwarkapuri police station, along with Rishikesh Rawat and Vishwendra Jaat from Annapurna police station, were praised for arresting four accused in a stabbing case and recovering the weapon.

SI Dilip Nagar from the Traffic Department was lauded for effective traffic management, while Constable Ravi Mandelia was recognised for apprehending a mobile thief at Aamwala Square. Additional Police Commissioner RK Singh and DCP Anand Kaladgi were present and appreciated the officers dedication. CP Singh encouraged all awardees to continue efficient policing for better public service.

Four traffic prahari felicitated

Four Traffic Prahari volunteers were also honoured for their contribution to city traffic management: Amit Chatterjee (Geeta Bhawan Square), Balwant Tapal (Palasia Square), Sheetal Chauhan (Vijay Nagar Square), and Shravan Badgujar (Yeshwant Road Square). They received certificates, shields, and gifts. New volunteers were also motivated with caps, jackets, whistles, light batons, and badges to continue supporting traffic management responsibly.