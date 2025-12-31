 Madhya Pradesh Viral Video: IAS Officer Slaps Young Man Twice For Allegedly Urinating At Narmada Ghat In Narsinghpur
Madhya Pradesh Viral Video: IAS Officer Slaps Young Man Twice For Allegedly Urinating At Narmada Ghat In Narsinghpur

A viral video from Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, has sparked outrage after an IAS officer was seen slapping a youth for allegedly urinating near the sacred Narmada River at Barman Ghat. The officer also reportedly abused a priest who intervened, citing lack of toilets. Community groups have alleged abuse of power and demanded an impartial investigation.

Aleesha Sam
Updated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 10:22 AM IST
article-image
An IAS officer confronts a youth during a cleanliness inspection at Barman Ghat in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, in an incident that has triggered outrage and allegations of abuse of power. | X/@randheersin

A video allegedly showing an IAS officer slapping a man and publicly reprimanding him for urinating near the Barman sand ghat along the sacred Narmada River in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh has triggered widespread controversy and public outrage. The incident has raised serious questions about abuse of power, public humiliation, and administrative conduct, with multiple community groups demanding strict action and an impartial inquiry.

The viral video, which surfaced on social media on Monday, reportedly shows IAS officer Gajendra Nagesh conducting an inspection to review cleanliness arrangements along the Narmada River. During the visit, the officer allegedly spotted a local youth, identified as Brijesh Nauriya, urinating near the riverbank.

In the video, the officer is seen aggressively confronting the youth, slapping him two to three times, scolding him in public, and allegedly threatening to demolish his shop. The incident occurred in full public view, drawing criticism over the manner in which the situation was handled.

Priest’s Intervention And Alleged Threat

As the confrontation escalated, an elderly priest, Kailash Chandra Mishra, intervened and reportedly pointed out the lack of public toilet facilities at the ghat. According to the complaint, the officer allegedly responded abusively and issued a threat, saying: “I will bury you in the sand as much as is visible above, I’ll put that much below.”

Community Anger And Complaint Filed

The incident has sparked widespread anger among the district’s priest community and the Brahmin community, who have termed the episode a case of public humiliation and misuse of authority. Several community members have demanded a fair and impartial investigation into the officer’s conduct.

Madhya Pradesh December 30, 2025 Weather Update: Sharp Dip In Temperature & Dense Fog Prompts...
article-image

Following the viral spread of the video, Kailash Chandra Mishra filed a written complaint with the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police, seeking strict action. He stated that the incident humiliated him publicly and hurt his religious sentiments.

IAS Officer’s Defence

In his defence, IAS officer Gajendra Nagesh stated that his actions were aimed at protecting the sanctity of the Narmada River and preventing pollution. He claimed there was no deliberate intent to slap, asserting that he merely issued a “warning” due to what he described as the youth’s “stubborn behaviour” despite repeated explanations.

