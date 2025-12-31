Madhya Pradesh December 31, 2025 Weather Update: Year Ends With Biting Cold As Temperature Takes Another Dip; Shahdol Freezes At 1.7°C

Madhya Pradesh December 31, 2025 Weather Update: New Year Dawn Rings Under Biting Cold Conditions; Shahdol Freezes At 1.7°C |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the temperature keeps plunging with every passing day, Madhya Pradesh is ready to enter 2026 with biting cold conditions. The eastern part of the state is currently experiencing harsh winters, with Kalyanpur's temperature in Shahdol dropping to 1.7°C.

According to the weather department, the cold spell is likely to continue on the last day of this year as well. New Year celebrations across the state are also expected to take place amid extreme cold and dense fog.

On Wednesday, dense fog in the morning, cold winds throughout the day, and sunny yet cold day conditions are expected.

IMD

Fog disrupts travel

Dense fog has drastically reduced visibility in several districts. Visibility was recorded between 50 and 200 meters in Datia and Khajuraho. Dense fog also prevailed in Satna, Naogaon, Rewa, Sidhi, Mandla, and Khargone in the morning, affecting road and rail traffic.

More than 10 trains, including the Malwa Express, Shatabdi, Sachkhand, and Karnataka Express, which run from Delhi to Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain, are running late daily. On Wednesday morning, several trains arrived at stations considerably behind schedule, adding to the woes of passengers.

According to meteorologists, the ongoing snowfall in the hilly states and the active Western Disturbance are directly impacting Madhya Pradesh. On Tuesday, the speed of the jet stream above the state reached up to 259 kilometers per hour, leading to a sharp drop in night temperatures. The jet stream is expected to remain active on Wednesday as well.

Minimum temperatures in most of the urban hubs plunged below 10°C, with the capital recording 5.6°C. Meanwhile, Indore recorded 6.4°C, Jabalpur 8.4°C, Gwalior 9°C, and Ujjain 9.5°C. Panchmarhi, being a hilly region, stayed chilly with 4.8°C.