MP News: Wildlife loses 55 Tigers, while cheetahs flourish.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh, also called tiger state as it is home to highest tiger population in India, received major jolt as 55 tigers died this year.

Many tigers were killed by poachers by using the snare or electric circuit. The tiger's death in Satpura tiger reserve is proving a hard nut to crack for forest officials. This tiger was killed by poachers by using the snare.

First interstate translocation

In the first interstate translocation, a three-year-old tigress of Pench Tiger Reserve was airlifted to Rajasthan on December 21. Army’s M17 helicopter was used for the purpose. About dozen tigers and tigress are to be given to Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha under interstate translocation project.

Cheetahs flourish in Kuno

Cheetah population increased rapidly in Kuno National Park in Sheopur district. Park has 27 cheetahs, including 19 cubs. Most of them are in the free range and are learning to survive in the wild.

Cheetah Project suffered setbacks too as some cubs died. On December 7, a 20-month-old cheetah was killed by a speedy vehicle when it was crossing National Highway NH 46 near Ghati Gaon on December 7. It was cheetah Gamini’s cub.

On December 5, Veera’s 10-month-old cub was found dead in the forest, which got separated from mother and sibling. In all, six cubs died due to sundry reasons. Female adult cheetah Savannah died after receiving serious injuries in a failed hunt.

Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary became their second home.

Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary spread across Neemuch and Mandsaur district became their second home when chief minister Mohan Yadav released two cheetahs, Prabhash and Pavak, there.

CM’s love for King Cobra

Chief minister Mohan Yadav’s wish that state should have King Cobra made forest officials bring two male King Cobras to Van Vihar from Karnataka’s Pilikula Biological Park in April. One was taken to Indore zoo, which has a female King Cobra. Sadly, the King Cobra at Van Vihar, named as Nagarjun, died in June.

Elephant menace

There was fear among people when two elephants moving from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve to Sanjay Tiger Reserve, trampled three villagers to death in separate incidents in Shahdol district in May. All three killings by jumbos occurred within 10-km radius. The villagers were plucking tendu leaves in forests that time.