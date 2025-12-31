 Bhopal News: 30-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Over Property Dispute
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 09:19 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 30-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Over Property Dispute | Representative image.

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man was shot dead over a property dispute in Kota village under Rajnagar police station late Monday night.

The family members of the man Santosh Patel created a ruckus in the district hospital where he was taken for treatment, demanding action against the culprits. Superintendent of Police Agam Jain announced a reward of 10,000 for the arrest of the criminals.

Patel was killed over a land dispute. The brother of Santosh, Ramdayal Patel, said he (Santosh) had purchased an acre worth Rs 14 lakh.

The dispute also led to firing on earlier occasions. Afterwards, Randhir Singh Parmar, Satyam Singh, Goldie Singh, and Bahadur Singh were arrested under the Arms Act and sent to jail.

On Monday night, Randhir and his chums, armed with guns and other weapons, reached the residence of Santosh and shot at him. The bullet hit him in the stomach. The family members of Santosh took him to the Chhatarpur district hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

His family members then put his body on the road and tried to block traffic, and in the process, they had a scuffle with the city superintendent of police. On getting information, Jain rushed to the spot and set up eight teams to search for the criminals. The police also took some suspects into custody and began to question them.

