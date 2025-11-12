Bhopal News: Scolded By Mom, Class 12 Girl Ends Life By Consuming Poison

Bhopal News: Class 12 Girl Ends Life By Consuming Poison After Being Scolded By Mother | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A class 12 student consumed poison and ended her life after her mother allegedly scolded her in Bhopal.

According to police, Payal Tilak (17), daughter of Suresh Tilak, lived in Badjhiri village of Ratibad area. She consumed a poisonous substance at home on Tuesday night after her mother scolded her for not attending school.

When she began vomiting on Tuesday night, her uncle inquired about the reason, but Payal refused to explain. When her condition worsened, her family took her to the hospital, where she died early Wednesday morning

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. After the postmortem at Gandhi Medical College, the body was handed over to the family. However, the police did not recover any suicide note.

She was upset by her mother's rebuke

According to police, Payal had not attended school on Tuesday. Angered by this, her mother questioned her for not attending school and taking an unnecessarily long leave without informing anyone.

Distressed by this, Payal remained silent throughout the day and consumed poisonous substance at night.