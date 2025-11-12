 Bhopal News: Young Artistes From Madhya Pradesh Showcase Talent At 63rd Raag Bhavishya Yuva Samaroh
They present classical dance, singing, tabla, violin recitals which captivates audience

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 01:33 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Young artistes from Madhya Pradesh showcased their talents at the 63rd Raag Bhavishya Youth Talent Search Samaroh, organised by Abhinav Kala Parishad at Dushyant Kumar Sangrahalaya on Tuesday.

They presented classical dance, singing, tabla and violin recitals which captivated the audience. Dhrupad singer Vikramaditya Gupta presented alaap in Raag Malkauns, followed by the singing of ‘Jayati Jayati Shri Ganesh…’ in taal Chautal and ‘Shankar Girijapati’ in Taal Sul. Pandit Akhilesh Gundecha accompanied him on pakhawaj.

Tabla players Samarth Sharma and Abhijit Gadekar performed in teen taal. Their skillful performance of uthan, peshkar, kayda, rela, gat, and tukde on the tabla mesmerised the audience. Muni Malviya accompanied them on Lehra.

Rishabh Malik captivated the audience with the melodious notes of compositions in Raag Jog, set to vilambit ek taal and drut teen taal on the violin. Manoj Patidar accompanied him on tabla.

A six-and-a-half-year-old Lavanya Choukse’s bharatanatyam performance on Shloka Mala enthralled the audience. Her performance included invocations to Lord Ganesha, Goddess Saraswati, and Goddess Mahalakshmi.

Dhrupad vocalist Padma Shri recipient Pandit Umakant Gundecha, tabla player Pandit Shri recipient Kiran Deshpande, and programme head, AIR, Bhopal, Rajesh Bhatt, conferred the honorary title of ' Kal Ke Kalakar’ on violinist Rishabh Malik, tabla players Samarth Sharma and Abhijit Gadekar, and Dhrupad singer Vikramaditya Gupta.

Kamlesh Jaimini, co-founder of Abhinav Kala Parishad, said that Pandit Suresh Chandra Tanted made an unparalleled contribution to the preservation of the art and culture of the state. Although he is no longer with us, he will always remain in the memories of art lovers and his well-wishers

