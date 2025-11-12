Bhopal News: Vehicles Searched At Checkpoints, Social Media Under Watch After Delhi Red For Blast

Bhopal News: Vehicles Searched At Checkpoints, Social Media Under Watch |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following the car blast incident in Delhi, the security has been beefed up in the city. Barricades have been installed along borders and checkpoints at major crossings, markets, and other sensitive locations. Suspicious individuals and vehicles especially cars without state registration numbers are being checked and their owners are quizzed.

Bomb disposal squad, dog squad and other agencies are also carrying out check drives at important locations. Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra stated that a heavy checking drive was underway in the city and along its periphery.

Police teams have been deployed to keep a close watch on sensitive spots and suspicious movements. Social media activity is also being closely monitored and authorities have warned that strict action would be taken against those spreading fake news or rumours.

The GRP and RPF personnel are also on alert mode and are conducting searches on trains and at railway stations to ensure passengers safety. Additionally, police have appealed to citizens to cooperate with security measures and ensure police verification of tenants and employees before hiring them especially in private establishments and rented properties.