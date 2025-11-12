 Morena Murder Update: 'Chacha-Bhatija' Shot Dead 50-Yo Man Returning After Meeting Jailed Son, Arrested
The deceased was on his way back after meeting his son, who is incarcerated in Ambah jail

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 12:33 PM IST
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A week after a man identified as Mahavir Shukla was shot dead while returning from jail in Morena, police arrested an 'uncle-nephew' duo on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Bunty Bhadoria and aide Pintu Bhadoria.

Notably, Shukla was returning from the jail after meeting his prisoned son, when he was shot dead. The murder which took place in broad daylight stemmed from an old rivalry.

Probe revealed Mahavir Shukla's son Viru Shukla allegedly killed Bunty's father last year. The 'chacha-bhatija' shot Mahavir dead to avenge the killing.

Station House Officer Dinesh Kushwaha stated that police have recovered the gun and a Swift car used in the crime from Bunty's accomplice Pintu Bhadoria. Both accused were arrested after raids at different locations.

Since the main accused is a minor, he has been produced in the Juvenile Court, while Pintu Bhadoria will be produced in the court and police remand will be sought so that the role of other accused can also be revealed.

Along with the main minor accused, the police have also arrested his accomplice Pintu Bhadoria. The gun and Swift car used in the crime have been seized from his possession. Police are seeking his remand to identify and arrest the other absconding accused involved in the case.

