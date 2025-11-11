Bhopal News: Khushboo Ahirwar Death Case; Boyfriend Booked For Forcing Religious Conversion For Marriage, Assault |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Khajuri police on Tuesday registered a case of forced religious conversion (Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act) and assault against model Khushbu’s boyfriend Qasim. Khushbu (27) had died on Monday and her post-mortem report revealed that she was pregnant at the time of her death.

The cause of death was identified as a ruptured fallopian tube leading to internal bleeding, a pregnancy related medical complication.

According to police, the action is based on the statements of Khushbu’s mother and sister, who have alleged that Qasim initially hid his identity and introduced himself as Rahul and later pressurised Khushbu to convert to Islam while saying he would marry her only if she changed her faith.

The case will be transferred to Chhola Mandir police station as Khushbu and Qasim lived in the Bhanpur area under its jurisdiction.

According to police, post-mortem revealed no signs of external injuries or assault. To determine the exact medical cause, a viscera examination has been ordered. Qasim who is in police custody has denied all allegations. He claims that Khushbu was carrying his child and that the two had been in a live-in relationship for nearly 18 months. The couple reportedly met at a lounge two years ago and later decided to live together.

DCP Mayur Khandelwal stated that further action would be taken according to the findings of the investigation and with viscera examination report.