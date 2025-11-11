 MP News: 4% School Children Chew Tobacco In Madhya Pradesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 4% School Children Chew Tobacco In Madhya Pradesh

MP News: 4% School Children Chew Tobacco In Madhya Pradesh

54.9% males, 17.7 % femalesin the state suffer from mouth cancer due to tobacco

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 08:47 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 4% School Children Chew Tobacco In Madhya Pradesh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The report of the state health department has revealed that four per cent children chew tobacco at school level. What is more, tobacco is the root cause of cancer in about 54.9 percent males and 17.7 per cent females in the state, as per an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) report.

Union health ministry studies indicate that consumption of tobacco among the youths is increasingrapidly,leading to experimenting with other forms of substance abuse on the school/college premises.

The studies revealed that 8.5 per cent of Indian studentsaged 13–15 years were using tobacco in some form.

Even more alarming is the fact that over 5,500 children in the country start using tobacco every day. Tobacco use isoften the gateway to more dangerous substances. Most adult users begin duringadolescence and many are able to buy these products easily from shops nearschools, despite existing laws.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: Kalbadevi Jewellers Booked For Cheating Businessman Of Gold Worth ₹38 Lakh
Mumbai Crime: Kalbadevi Jewellers Booked For Cheating Businessman Of Gold Worth ₹38 Lakh
Mumbai Tragedy: Transgender Woman Jumps Off Mahim Creek Bridge After Dispute; Partner Leaps In To Save Her, Both Missing
Mumbai Tragedy: Transgender Woman Jumps Off Mahim Creek Bridge After Dispute; Partner Leaps In To Save Her, Both Missing
Mumbai Mews: BMC To Shut Water Supply For 22 Hours In Ghatkopar, Kurla, Chembur, Wadala, Sion & Matunga From Nov 14 To 15 For Pipeline Maintenance
Mumbai Mews: BMC To Shut Water Supply For 22 Hours In Ghatkopar, Kurla, Chembur, Wadala, Sion & Matunga From Nov 14 To 15 For Pipeline Maintenance
Palghar Crime: 6 Men Arrested For Stealing 1,200 Kg Steel Worth ₹40.9 Lakh From Construction Firm Trailers In Vasai
Palghar Crime: 6 Men Arrested For Stealing 1,200 Kg Steel Worth ₹40.9 Lakh From Construction Firm Trailers In Vasai
Read Also
MP News: 50-Year-Old Teacher Hangs Self Inside School Bathroom In Datia; Family Blames Work Pressure
article-image

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Manish Sharma said, “To combat this growing threat, the health department,in association with the school education department, is actively implementing the Tobacco-Free Educational Institute guideline. It provides a structuredguideline to make schools and colleges completely free from tobacco use and sale.”

“It aims to assist schools in adhering to the guidelines, thereby creating ahealthier, tobacco-free environment for students. The manual empowers all thestakeholders to adopt and enforce guidelines that protect students from thedangers of tobacco. The enforcement drive is to enforce section 6(b) of Cigarettesand other Tobacco Products Act(COTPA),2003, which bans sale of tobacco productswithin 100 yards of education institutions and sale of tobacco to or by minors.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Soon, Helipad To Comeup Near Mantralaya For CM Mohan Yadav’s Chopper

MP News: Soon, Helipad To Comeup Near Mantralaya For CM Mohan Yadav’s Chopper

MP News: 4% School Children Chew Tobacco In Madhya Pradesh

MP News: 4% School Children Chew Tobacco In Madhya Pradesh

Delhi Blast: Bhopal Link Emerges, ISIS Terror Plot Foiled Weeks Before Deadly Explosion

Delhi Blast: Bhopal Link Emerges, ISIS Terror Plot Foiled Weeks Before Deadly Explosion

MP News: After Delhi Red Fort Blast, Intense Intelligence System And Security Beefed In All Jails Of...

MP News: After Delhi Red Fort Blast, Intense Intelligence System And Security Beefed In All Jails Of...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Get His Doctor Son Married At Mass Wedding; Ceremony To Be Held In...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Get His Doctor Son Married At Mass Wedding; Ceremony To Be Held In...