Delhi Blast: Bhopal Link Emerges, ISIS Terror Plot Foiled Weeks Before Deadly Explosion

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around a month before the deadly car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort metro station that killed ten people, a major terror conspiracy to carry out similar attacks in the National Capital had been hatched in Bhopal.

However, timely action by Delhi Police’s Special Cell and the Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) thwarted the plan before it could be executed by the two ISIS linked operatives, one from Bhopal and the other from Delhi.

The arrested operatives were identified as Mohammad Adnan alias Abu Muharib (20) from Delhi and Adnan Khan alias Abu Mohammad (21) from Bhopal. Both were allegedly planning a series of bomb blasts in Delhi’s most crowded public areas during the festive season.

Adnan from Bhopal, who was preparing for the CA (Chartered Accountancy) exam, had been under the radar for his links with pro-ISIS online groups. He was picked up from the Karond area of Bhopal just before Diwali, following the arrest of his associate in Delhi.

Investigators found IED-making videos, bomb-timer watches, ISIS flags, and militant attire in their possession. The duo had also conducted reconnaissance of targets in Delhi and photos of one such site were recovered from their devices.

Connection with ISIS

Investigations revealed that Adnan was in contact with an ISIS commander based in Syria, identified as Abu Ibrahim Al-Quraishi. He received instructions via encrypted apps like Telegram, IMO, and other dark web communication platforms.

Adnan was arrested last year by Uttar Pradesh ATS after posting on social media an Urdu caption calling Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath a “kafir”. He was also found to be operating an Instagram account under the name “Khilji.”

Despite his strong academic record, Adnan was self-radicalised and had gradually fallen into radical online networks that indoctrinated him into extremist ideology. Police officials believe that the arrested operatives were part of a broader network to recruit and radicalise youths for ISIS operations.

This operation follows earlier arrests in Madhya Pradesh. In September, Delhi Police had detained one Kamran from Byavra (Rajgarh district) for his alleged ISIS links.

The Malwa region of MP has long been under the scanner for extremist activity associated with SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India).