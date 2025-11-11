 Delhi Blast: Bhopal Link Emerges, ISIS Terror Plot Foiled Weeks Before Deadly Explosion
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalDelhi Blast: Bhopal Link Emerges, ISIS Terror Plot Foiled Weeks Before Deadly Explosion

Delhi Blast: Bhopal Link Emerges, ISIS Terror Plot Foiled Weeks Before Deadly Explosion

Around a month before the deadly car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort metro station that killed ten people, a major terror conspiracy to carry out similar attacks in the National Capital had been hatched in Bhopal

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 09:22 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Blast: Bhopal Link Emerges, ISIS Terror Plot Foiled Weeks Before Deadly Explosion |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around a month before the deadly car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort metro station that killed ten people, a major terror conspiracy to carry out similar attacks in the National Capital had been hatched in Bhopal.

However, timely action by Delhi Police’s Special Cell and the Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) thwarted the plan before it could be executed by the two ISIS linked operatives, one from Bhopal and the other from Delhi.

The arrested operatives were identified as Mohammad Adnan alias Abu Muharib (20) from Delhi and Adnan Khan alias Abu Mohammad (21) from Bhopal. Both were allegedly planning a series of bomb blasts in Delhi’s most crowded public areas during the festive season.

Adnan from Bhopal, who was preparing for the CA (Chartered Accountancy) exam, had been under the radar for his links with pro-ISIS online groups. He was picked up from the Karond area of Bhopal just before Diwali, following the arrest of his associate in Delhi.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Fraud News: Bandra Flat Owner’s Identity Forged; ₹11.35 Crore Bank Loan Secured Using Fake Documents
Mumbai Fraud News: Bandra Flat Owner’s Identity Forged; ₹11.35 Crore Bank Loan Secured Using Fake Documents
Mumbai: Security Tightened Outside MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Residence In Shivaji Park
Mumbai: Security Tightened Outside MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Residence In Shivaji Park
NHRC Complaint Filed Over Tirupati Ghee Scandal: Activist Calls It 'National Betrayal Of Faith'
NHRC Complaint Filed Over Tirupati Ghee Scandal: Activist Calls It 'National Betrayal Of Faith'
Mumbai: Repeat Drug Offender 'Pagli' Detained Under PIT-NDPS Act, Lodged In Kolhapur Jail
Mumbai: Repeat Drug Offender 'Pagli' Detained Under PIT-NDPS Act, Lodged In Kolhapur Jail

Investigators found IED-making videos, bomb-timer watches, ISIS flags, and militant attire in their possession. The duo had also conducted reconnaissance of targets in Delhi and photos of one such site were recovered from their devices.

Read Also
Bhopal Power Cut November 12: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bright Colony, Idgah & More Check Full...
article-image

Connection with ISIS

Investigations revealed that Adnan was in contact with an ISIS commander based in Syria, identified as Abu Ibrahim Al-Quraishi. He received instructions via encrypted apps like Telegram, IMO, and other dark web communication platforms.

Adnan was arrested last year by Uttar Pradesh ATS after posting on social media an Urdu caption calling Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath a “kafir”. He was also found to be operating an Instagram account under the name “Khilji.”

Despite his strong academic record, Adnan was self-radicalised and had gradually fallen into radical online networks that indoctrinated him into extremist ideology. Police officials believe that the arrested operatives were part of a broader network to recruit and radicalise youths for ISIS operations.

This operation follows earlier arrests in Madhya Pradesh. In September, Delhi Police had detained one Kamran from Byavra (Rajgarh district) for his alleged ISIS links.

The Malwa region of MP has long been under the scanner for extremist activity associated with SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Blast: Bhopal Link Emerges, ISIS Terror Plot Foiled Weeks Before Deadly Explosion

Delhi Blast: Bhopal Link Emerges, ISIS Terror Plot Foiled Weeks Before Deadly Explosion

MP News: After Delhi Red Fort Blast, Intense Intelligence System And Security Beefed In All Jails Of...

MP News: After Delhi Red Fort Blast, Intense Intelligence System And Security Beefed In All Jails Of...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Get His Doctor Son Married At Mass Wedding; Ceremony To Be Held In...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Get His Doctor Son Married At Mass Wedding; Ceremony To Be Held In...

MP News: Road Safety Commissioner Post To Be Created, Lead Agency To Stop Mishaps

MP News: Road Safety Commissioner Post To Be Created, Lead Agency To Stop Mishaps

Raja Raghuwanshi Murder Case: Raja's Brother Vipin Raghuwanshi Records Statement In Court, Will...

Raja Raghuwanshi Murder Case: Raja's Brother Vipin Raghuwanshi Records Statement In Court, Will...