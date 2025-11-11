MP News: Soon, Helipad To Comeup Near Mantralaya For CM Mohan Yadav’s Chopper | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In future, the helicopter of chief ministerMohan Yadav will land on the helipad to beconstructed near the Mantralaya. The aviation department has finalised the land situated between VallabhBhawan and Vidhan Sabha for this helipad. Search is underway to locate suitable land for the construction of a helipad near the CM House.

Additional chief secretary, aviationdepartment, Sanjay Shukla told the FreePress that one site had been finalised for helipad construction between VallabhBhawan and Vidhan Sabha. Another was beingexplored near the CM House.

He added that there was also a plan to develop helipads and heliports in bigger cities, including Indore.

Sources in the aviation department said that for land between Vallabh Bhawan and Vidhan Sabha, there was no problem with any department, particularly the forest.

The aviation department has written a letter to the commissioner of police to check security-related issues. There are a few electricity lines passing through the land and they will be removed.

Search on for second helipad site

For construction of a helipad near the CM House, the aviation department tried to get land from the National Museum of Humankind but failed.

Later it mulled over a helipad somewhere near Van Vihar but the sound of helicopter could disturb the wild animals, so this plan was shelved. Now the officials are zeroing in on an education institute situated on the upper reaches of Van Vihar to get land for the helipad construction.

Aim to avoid inconvenience to people

Long back, the CM had asked the aviation department to explore a possible place to construct a helipad near the Mantralaya and the CM’s residence. He was of the view thatwhen his cavalcade passed, police had to stop the traffic and this caused huge inconvenience to people. To avoid this, he wanted a helipad nearthe Mantralaya and CM House so that he could use a chopper to reach these places, avoiding road route.

Chopper delivery next year

A senior officer of the aviation department said that the government had placed the order to buy the helicopter long ago and delivery was expected next year. This modern helicopter would be used by the CM.