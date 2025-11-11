MP News: After Delhi Red Fort Blast, Intense Intelligence System And Security Beefed In All Jails Of The State | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Red Fort Delhi blast, the state jail department has become active. The jail officials have been asked to gather intelligence on the happenings, specially what prisoners are talking about in the jails.

Of all the 11 central jails in the state, Bhopal Central Jail has largest number prisoners who belong to all the anti-national outfits. This jail appears vulnerable as eight SIMI activists had fled from the jail though they were killed in an encounter later.

Director General, jails, Varun Kapoor, told Free Press that all the jail superintendents have been told to check new prisoners properly before letting them into the jail wards. They have also been asked to launch special drive to check belongings of jail inmates.

He asked them to gather information about what jail inmates are talking about. The issue is related to blast and also what new information they have about it. The jail superintendents have been asked to beef up security of jails.

High security cells

At present, Bhopal Central Jail has 60 high security cells including anda cell while the number of terrorists lodged in the jail is 69.

Bhopal Central Jail has 23 terrorists from SIMI (Student Islamic Movement of India), 21 from PFI (Popular Front of India), 17 from HUT (Jibz ul Tahrir), 4 from JMB (Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh) and 4 from ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria). Only one prisoner is kept in one high security cell. It is claimed that special security arrangements have been made in the jail to secure it from any attack or jailbreak.