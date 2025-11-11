MP News: Road Safety Commissioner Post To Be Created, Lead Agency To Stop Mishaps | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is going to set up a lead agency to check road accidents following instructions from the Road Safety Committee of the Supreme Court.

With the formation of the lead agency, the post of commissioner of road safety is being created. An additional secretary-rank IAS officer will be posted as commissioner of the agency.

The transport department is sending the proposal to the cabinet. The lead agency will be set up after its approval.

Chairman of the Road Safety Committee, Abhay Manohar Sapre, visited the state in July.

The formation of a lead agency figured in the talks between Sapre and Chief Secretary Anurag Jain.

The work of forming the agency progressed after the talks. The lead agency, to be set up under the commissioner of road safety, will consist of state administrative officers, health officers, police, officials of civic bodies, and Public Works Department, who will be engaged on deputation.

The plans to check road accidents will be prepared through the agency. Twenty officers and employees will be appointed to the agency to work for checking road accidents.

The lead agency will see the black spots on roads. It will take the required steps to stop road accidents.

The agency will also work to check the accidents because of stray animals, for riding two-wheelers without helmets and four-wheelers without seatbelts.

The agency will also check drunk driving and fast driving, besides making licences.

The agency will ensure saving time in the golden hour after an accident. The Rahveer Yojna will also be publicised.