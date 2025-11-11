 MP Shocker: Jilted Lover Slits Throat Of 23-Year-Old Woman In Broad Daylight In Balaghat; Accused Detained
When police arrived, the accused was found unconscious and police recovered the murder weapon

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A chilling case of murder was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat, where a jilted lover allegedly slit throat of a 23-year-old woman in the middle of the road in Balaghat on Tuesday afternoon. The accused has been detained and is being interrogated.

The incident unfolded in Amgaon, Baihar. The deceased identified as Ritu Bhandarkar, a resident of Amgaon was allegedly killed over a love affair.

According to reports, on Tuesday, Ritu was waiting for her bus at Amgaon Fata around 11am when the accused reached the spot on a bike he had hitched a ride on.

According to eye witnesses, an argument broke out between the two before it escalated. Moments later, the man pulled out a knife and began stabbing Ritu repeatedly. As Ritu started bleeding and fell to ground, the accused continued stabbing her in the neck. The bystanders, terrified by the sight of the knife, did not step forward to help

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two had known each other for five years. The woman had stopped communicating with the accused for some time, which angered the accused. The woman's parents and younger brother live in the village, and the younger brother studies in Balaghat.

Enraged by the murder family members and villagers demanded strict action against the accused.

Wiped bloody hands with the woman's scarf

The accused wiped his bloody hands with the woman's scarf. A crowd gathered at the scene. When police arrived, the accused was found unconscious. The blood-stained knife and both their mobile phones were also found. Police have confiscated the mobile phones.

