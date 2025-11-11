MP News: 8-Month-Old Leopard Carcass Found Near Temple In Sihora; Second Case In 20 Days Sparks Concern; Cause Unknown | Representative Image

Sihora (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard carcass was discovered on the roadside in front of the Chitavar Mata Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Sihora on Tuesday.

According to sources, the deceased leopard is believed to be a male, approximately eight months old.

Preliminary investigations have not revealed the cause of death. The Forest Department says that only after the post-mortem report is received will it be known whether it was a case of poaching or an accident.

Upon receiving the information, DFO Rishi Mishra and the entire Forest Department team arrived at the scene and declared the area a restricted zone. Samples have been collected from the scene, and a dog squad team from Shahdol has also been called in for investigation.

It is noteworthy that this is the second incident in the last 20 days where a leopard has died in the Sihora Forest Range.

Earlier, on October 24th, a leopard was electrocuted at the Ghughra Nature Farmhouse in the Sarda district. The investigation into that case was handed over to the Special Task Force (STF), but no trace of the poachers has been found.

These ongoing incidents have raised serious questions about the wildlife conservation system.