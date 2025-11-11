 MP News: Man Shoots Lover, Kills Self After Love Dispute Near Bundelkhand University; Dies On The Spot While Woman Battles For Life
The police is investigating the case from the angle of love affair and family dispute

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 09:31 AM IST
MP News: Man Shoots Lover, Before Killing Self After Love Dispute Near Bundelkhand University; Dies On The Spot While Woman Battles For Life | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A young woman was shot in broad daylight near Bundelkhand University by her lover in Madhya Pradesh's Datia. The man then shot himself.

Both the woman and the man are said to be residents of Lalitpur district in Uttar Pradesh. The man identified as, Manish Sahu was in a relationship with the woman for a long time.

According to eyewitnesses, the couple were seen arguing moments before the incident. The altercation escalated and Manish opened fire on the woman. The bullet stuck her chest. After which, Manish shot himself in the temple near the university.

Locals immediately rushed of them to a nearby hospital where, the young man succumbed to his injuries, while the woman is admitted in the medical college and remains to be in critical condition.

The police is investigating the case from the angle of love affair and family dispute. The incident sent shockwaves to the entire university and created a stir in Navabad police station area. A detailed probe is underway which will be done on the basis of eyewitness's account and other evidences.

