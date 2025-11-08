MP News: Naib Tehsildar Ajeet Mishra Tops State Service Exam-2023; Nine Out Of Top 10 Scorers Selected For Deputy Collector Post |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ajeet Kumar Mishra from Panna district has topped Madhya Pradesh State Service Examination-2023, whose final results and selection list were declared by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Saturday. Mishra secured 966 marks out of 1575, emerging as the state topper.

Raisen-based Bhuvnesh Chouhan stood second with 941.75 marks, while Yashpal Swarnkar claimed the third position with 909.25 marks.

The trio toppers were previously also selected in state service exams. While Mishra is naib tehsildar, Bhuvnesh works as DSP in Rewa. Besides, Yashpal Swarnkar is a commercial tax officer. Now, they have been selected for the post of deputy collector.

Among the top ten scorers, two are female candidates. Out of these ten, nine have been selected for the post of deputy collector, while one candidate, Vivek Agrawal, has been appointed as a deputy superintendent of police (DSP).

The state service exam-2023 was conducted to fill 229 vacancies across various government departments. The preliminary exam took place on December 17, 2023 and its results were declared on January 18, 2024. Successful candidates appeared in the Mains held between March 11 and 16, 2024, with results announced on December 30, 2024.

The interview stage, the final leg of the recruitment process, began on July 7, 2025, for around 800 shortlisted candidates.

Invoking the 87-13 formula, the MPPSC on Wednesday released the final selection list for 87 per cent of the candidates, keeping the remaining 13 per cent provisional until the legal dispute over OBC quota is resolved.

Top 10 Scorers

Rank Name Marks

1 Ajeet Kumar Mishra 966

2 Bhuvnesh Chouhan 941.75

3 Yashpal Swarnkar 909.25

4 Abhishek Jain 889.25

5 Anurag Gurjar 888.25

6 Priya Agrawal 885.00

7 Vivek Agrawal 871.00

8 Arpita Rai 869.50

9 Suraj Singh 862.50

10 Kalpesh Singhai 862.00

Ajeet Mishra s father is farmer

Ajeet Mishra who is from Panna serves as a naib tehsildar in Maihar. He was posted to Maihar three to four months ago. His father is a farmer and his mother is a housewife. He was selected as naib tehsildar in 2022. In 2024, he was selected for the post of assistant director finance.

Finally, Abhishek becomes deputy collector

A resident of Tendukheda in Damoh, Abhishek Jain, who secured fourth rank, did self-study while staying in Indore and was previously selected for DSP post in 2024. In 2024, he was among the top 20 selected candidates. Now, he will become deputy collector. He had already begun preparing for the PSC exam while he was pursing BSc at Holkar Science College. Abhishek completed his MA in History from GACC, Indore. He was also selected as assistant internal audit officer in MPPSC State Service 2021 and as District CEO in PSC 2022.