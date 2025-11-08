MP News: MP News: ‘Izzat Ki Thali Tak Naseeb Nahi…’ LoP Rahul Gandhi Condemns BJP After Govt School Children Served Mid-Day Meal On Scrap Papers In Sheopur | X / Rahul Gandhi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The video of government school children eating their mid-day meal on scrap papers instead of plates in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district has caught the attention of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi, on Saturday, took to his official social media handle and condemned the government for being unable to provide the children with even proper plates for mid-day meals.

He added, it was heartbreaking to see innocent children - who are the future of the country - being treated without dignity. He accused the BJP government, which has ruled the state for over 20 years, of failing to provide even the basic respect and facilities to students.

आज मध्य प्रदेश जा रहा हूं।



और जब से ये खबर देखी है कि वहां बच्चों को मिड-डे मील अख़बार पर परोसा जा रहा है, दिल टूट सा गया है।



ये वही मासूम बच्चे हैं जिनके सपनों पर देश का भविष्य टिका है, और उन्हें इज़्ज़त की थाली तक नसीब नहीं।



20 साल से ज्यादा की BJP सरकार, और बच्चों की थाली… pic.twitter.com/ShQ2YttnIs — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 8, 2025

Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), RaGa wrote, “Aaj Madhya Pradesh ja raha hoon. Aur jab se yeh khabar dekhi hai ki wahan bachchon ko mid-day meal akhbaar par parosa ja raha hai, dil toot sa gaya hai. Yeh wahi masoom bachche hain jinke sapno par desh ka bhavishya tika hai, aur unhe izzat ki thaali tak naseeb nahi….(I am going to Madhya Pradesh today. Ever since I saw the news that children there are being served mid-day meals in newspapers, my heart has broken. These are the same innocent children on whose dreams the future of our nation rests - yet they are not even given the dignity of a proper plate.)”

'Bacchon ki thali tak chura li'

He further added, “20 saal se zyada ki BJP sarkar, aur bachchon ki thaali tak chura li gayi - inka ‘vikas’ bas chhalawa hai, sarkar mein aane ka asli raaz to ‘vyavastha’ hai. Sharm aani chahiye aise Mukhyamantri aur Pradhanmantri ko jo desh ke bachchon, Bharat ke bhavishya ka is durdasha se paalan-poshan kar rahe hain….(More than 20 years of BJP rule, and even the children’s plates have been stolen - their so-called ‘development’ is nothing but a deception. The real reason they seek power is to protect their own system. Shame on such a Chief Minister and Prime Minister who are nurturing the nation’s children - the future of India - in such miserable conditions.)”

What happened?

A viral video surfaced from Sheopur district and showed the government school children eating their mid-day meal on scrap paper instead of plates. They were also found sitting on the ground in the open.

The incident reportedly took place at a middle school in Hullpur village, Vijaypur block.