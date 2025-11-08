 MP News: Agriculture Dept Seizes Trolley Carrying Illegal Fertiliser Amid Shortage In Chhatarpur; FIR Filed Against 4
Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Agriculture Department Seizes Illegal Fertiliser In Chhatarpur, FIR Filed Against 4 | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Agriculture Department has taken strict action against illegal transportation of fertiliser in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, as reported on Saturday. 

Officials seized a pickup vehicle carrying 65 sacks of DAP (Diammonium Phosphate) fertiliser being transported illegally.

The Agriculture Officer filed an FIR against 4 accused and a case has been registered under the Essential Commodities Act and Fertiliser Control Order.

The Civil Lines police have started an investigation into the case. 

Officials said that illegal fertiliser trade is being carried out on a large scale in the district and strict action will continue against those involved.

Further details are awaited.

State suffers chronic fertiliser shortage

Madhya Pradesh has been suffering the shortage of fertiliser for a long period of time.

Farmers were seen struggling to avail the fertilisers even after standing in long queues for long hours and even amid rains.

Just 2 weeks ago, in October, farmers in Shivpuri district were found struggling for fertilisers while holding umbrellas and waiting in long queues outside fertiliser distribution centre amid rains.

Additinally, in the month of September, men, women and even children were found waiting 10 to 12 hours in line outside a fertiliser warehouse. The situation also turned violent at a when a lathi-charge broke out among farmers, leaving two 2 people injured.

In a another incident, Bhind police allegedly lathi-charged farmers waiting to collect fertiliser from a cooperative society in September, leaving 3-4 farmers injured. 

