MP News: World Cup Champ Kranti Gaud Dances Her Heart Out In Hometown Chhatarpur To Celebrate India’s Victory

World Cup Champ Kranti Gaud Dances Her Heart Out In Hometown Chhatarpur To Celebrate India's Victory

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The World Cup champion from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, Kranti Gaud, celebrated Team India’s victory with her hometown by dancing her heart out to traditional Bundelkhandi songs.

A video of her energetic dance moves has surfaced on social media and is being widely circulated on Saturday, leaving netizens all smiles.

In the video, Kranti can be seen dancing in a formal suit and, in a completely desi style.

क्रिकेट के अंतरराष्ट्रीय मंच से विश्वकप जीतकर क्रांति गांव लौटीं, ठेठ बुंदेलखंड में भोजपुरी गानों पर डांस किया ...

ख़ैर बिहारी ठाकुर के भोजपुरी से लेकर अब के गीत ... इस स्तर पर बात फिर कभी ... फिलहाल इस होनहार बिटिया की खुशी देखिये pic.twitter.com/7qstBEFlZn — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) November 8, 2025

The video also shows her joyfully dancing to Bhojpuri songs, surrounded by locals cheering for her. From Bhikhari Thakur’s classic Bhojpuri tunes to present day hits - the song style may change, but the spirit of celebration remains the same.

It is the first time Kranti returned to her hometown after winning the World Cup and the entire town is under the essence of euphoria.

For now, all eyes are on this talented daughter of Bundelkhand, whose happiness after the big victory has touched everyone’s hearts.

What’s special about Kranti?

Kranti Gaud, now, is not just a cricketer, but an inspiration for those with dreams.

Young cricketer Kranti is known for her fast yorkers that smash the stumps in the death overs.

She bowled strategically throughout the tournament. Her consistent performance left both the batters and the crowd amazed in the World Cup final.

Kranti rose from a small village in Madhya Pradesh to become a crucial player in India's historic Women's World Cup victory in 2025. This proves the phrase that hard work always pays off.