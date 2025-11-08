 MP News: World Cup Champ Kranti Gaud Dances Her Heart Out In Hometown Chhatarpur To Celebrate India’s Victory
Kranti rose from a small village in Madhya Pradesh to become a crucial player in India's historic Women's World Cup victory in 2025. This proves the phrase that hard work always pays off.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 02:31 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The World Cup champion from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, Kranti Gaud, celebrated Team India’s victory with her hometown by dancing her heart out to traditional Bundelkhandi songs.

A video of her energetic dance moves has surfaced on social media and is being widely circulated on Saturday, leaving netizens all smiles.

In the video, Kranti can be seen dancing in a formal suit and, in a completely desi style. 

In the video Kranti can be seen dancing in a formal suit and in a complete 'desi' style. She grooves freely to the typical Bundelkhandi songs along with her people. The moment clearly helps gauge the level of Kranti’s happiness. 

No Rain But Play Stopped In IND vs AUS 5th T20I - What Do ICC Rules Say About Lightning Strikes?
No Rain But Play Stopped In IND vs AUS 5th T20I - What Do ICC Rules Say About Lightning Strikes?
'Biased Bigg Boss 19': Abhishek Bajaj's Eviction Rumour Sparks Outrage, Awez Darbar Calls It 'Unfair'
'Biased Bigg Boss 19': Abhishek Bajaj's Eviction Rumour Sparks Outrage, Awez Darbar Calls It 'Unfair'
AAP Raises Alarm Over Simultaneous Conduct Of Voter Roll Revision And Zila Parishad Polls In Goa
AAP Raises Alarm Over Simultaneous Conduct Of Voter Roll Revision And Zila Parishad Polls In Goa
British Automotive Brand MINI Launches All-Electric Countryman SE All4 In India, Deliveries To Begin Shortly
British Automotive Brand MINI Launches All-Electric Countryman SE All4 In India, Deliveries To Begin Shortly

The video also shows her joyfully dancing to Bhojpuri songs, surrounded by locals cheering for her. From Bhikhari Thakur’s classic Bhojpuri tunes to present day hits - the song style may change, but the spirit of celebration remains the same.

It is the first time Kranti returned to her hometown after winning the World Cup and the entire town is under the essence of euphoria. 

For now, all eyes are on this talented daughter of Bundelkhand, whose happiness after the big victory has touched everyone’s hearts.

What’s special about Kranti?

Kranti Gaud, now, is not just a cricketer, but an inspiration for those with dreams.

Young cricketer Kranti is known for her fast yorkers that smash the stumps in the death overs.

She bowled strategically throughout the tournament. Her consistent performance left both the batters and the crowd amazed in the World Cup final.

