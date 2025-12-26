 MP News: Serving Life-Term Under POCSO, 22-Year-Old Prisoner Jumps From Roof Of Chhatarpur District Jail; Family Demands Action Against Jailer
Arimitra BoseUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 05:41 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old prisoner serving a life sentence committed suicide by jumping from the roof of the Chhatarpur district jail.

The deceased, Shankar Prajapati, had been sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 376 of the POCSO Act. Distraught by the sentence, he took this drastic step, causing a stir in the jail premises.

After the incident, the prisoner was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Shankar had been imprisoned in the district jail for the past three years and was confined to barrack number 4.

This morning, the family members left the body at the post-mortem facility and took to the streets demanding justice. They reached the Collectorate, chanting slogans, and submitted a memorandum to the Collector and the Superintendent of Police, alleging an impartial investigation and demanding strict action against Jailer Dilip Singh Jatav.

A heavy police force, including City Kotwali Station House Officer Arvind Dangi and Garhimalhara Station House Officer Rita Singh, was deployed at the scene.

After the situation was pacified, Judicial Magistrate Sangh Shikha Banskar spoke with the family members, heard their grievances, and assured them of justice. She then went to the post-mortem facility, prepared the necessary documents, and the post-mortem was conducted.

According to reports, a minor girl involved in the POCSO case for which Shankar was sentenced had relationships with two different men at different times and gave birth to two children.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Collector and SP visited the jail. A magisterial inquiry into the matter has been initiated. The police registered a case.

