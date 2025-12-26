Bhopal Power Cut December 27: Power To Remain Disrupted In Nishat Pura, JP Nagar, Danish Kunj & More Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has announced a scheduled power cut in several areas of Bhopal on December 27, 2025, due to departmental maintenance work.

Power supply will remain affected in different colonies for fixed time periods. Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements in advance.

Details are as follows:

Area: JP Nagar and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Department work

Area: Nishat Pura, complete Arif Nagar

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Department work

Area: Firdos Nagar, Shitla Nagar, Nishat Pura, Shri Nagar, Shardar Nagar, Nariyal Kheda and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Department work

Area: JP Nagar, Risaldar Colony, Shakti Nagar Dal Mill, Ganesh Mandir area, Chhola Naka, Kali Pared Industry and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Department work

Area: Bagsewaniya, Utsav Parisar, Laxmi Parisar, Jatkhedi, Bagmugaliya Nayi Basti, Prateek Garden, Gulabi Nagar, Tulsi Vihar

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Reason: Department work

Area: Singapore City Colony, DK4, Danish Kunj, Virasha Heights and nearby areas

Time: 10:30 AM to 3:00 PM

Reason: Department work

The power department has requested residents to cooperate during the maintenance work. Power supply will be restored after the scheduled work is completed.