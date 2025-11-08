MP News: Bangladeshi Woman Caught With Man At Gwalior Apartment, Brought To India Via Kolkata For Sex Trade

MP News: Bangladeshi Woman Detained From Gwalior Flat With Man, Brought To India For Sex Trade |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Police have detained a Bangladeshi woman from an apartment in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, as reported on Saturday.

She was caught with a man at the apartment in the posh City Centre Govindpuri area of Gwalior.

According to information the woman is a resident of Dhaka and she had entered India 8 months ago through Kolkata. Police also took a man found with her into custody.

Police revealed the woman’s mobile phone contained suspicious chats and several foreign numbers. Investigations revealed that she was brought to India for sex work.

CSP University Hina Khan received information about a Bangladeshi woman staying in a rented flat in Govindpuri.

A police team raided the place late at night and found the woman with a man. When asked for identity documents, she failed to show any.

ASP Vinita Dagar said that they received a tip-off, following which a raid was conducted in Govindpuri where the woman was found. She has confessed that she was brought to India for sex trade.

Further questioning and evidence confirmed she was from Bangladesh.

‘Was forced into prostitution’

During interrogation, she said she came from Dhaka about eight months ago, entering India via Kolkata before moving through Delhi to Gwalior.

She admitted that a Bangladeshi agent named Anis Sheikh helped her cross the border and forced her into prostitution.

In Gwalior, she was in contact with a man named Rajendra and was involved in illegal activities.

Police found several suspicious messages and international phone numbers on her mobile, indicating the possibility of a wider interstate or international network.

Officials are also checking if she used fake passports or documents to enter India.

‘Several girls brought to India’

The woman reportedly told police that several other girls like her have been brought to India for sex work and are spread across different cities.

The police are now investigating whether this is an isolated trafficking case or part of a larger organised racket.

Bangladeshi family detained last month

This is not the first such incident in Gwalior. About a month ago, police had detained an 8-member Bangladeshi family from the Maharajpura area. They are currently kept at the detention centre in the police lines.