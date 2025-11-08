 MP News: Man Throws Acid On Dead Brother's Widow After She Refuses His Marriage Proposal; Victim Loses Both Eyes
MP News: Man Throws Acid On Dead Brother's Widow After She Refuses His Marriage Proposal; Victim Loses Both Eyes

Her brother-in-law had been pressuring her to marry him and often threatened that he would not let her marry anyone else. Because of his behaviour, she had been staying in her parents' house for safety.

Harshita Rawat
Saturday, November 08, 2025, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A horrific incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, when a man allegedly threw acid on her dead brother's widow after she refused his marriage offer.

The victim lost both her eyes in the incident. She was admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

The incident took place in Kampu area of Gwalior on Friday night.

Doctors said she has lost her eyesight due to severe facial burns.

Police said the woman’s husband had died around ten months ago. She was living with her parents along with her two young children.

Her brother-in-law had been pressuring her to marry him and often threatened that he would not let her marry anyone else. It's because of this behaviour, the woman has been staying in her parents’ house for safety.

The Incident

The accused entered her home carrying a bottle of acid on n Friday. When the woman refused his proposal again, he threw the acid on her and ran away.

Her mother and brother, who were in another room, rushed out after hearing her screams. Neighbours helped take her to hospital and informed the police.

Accused caught hiding in park

According to locals, the accused runs a food stall in the Kampu area. He was married earlier to a woman from West Bengal, but she left him six months ago because of his drinking and violent nature.

People in the area said he often misbehaved with women and had a bad reputation.

Police later found him hiding in a nearby park and arrested him. Kampu Police Station in-charge Amar Singh Sikarwar said the accused has confessed to the crime. He told police he was angry because his sister-in-law was planning to move out of the city. Police are now searching for the shop that sold him the acid.

The woman is still undergoing treatment, and police are continuing their investigation.

