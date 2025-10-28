MP News: Toddler Falls Into Hot Samosa Pot; Granny Dips Hands In Boiling Oil To Rescue Child In Chhatarpur

MP News: Two-Year-Old Falls Into Hot Oil Pan At Bageshwar Dham; Grandmother Burnt While Trying To Save Him |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A two-year-old child accidentally fell into a pot of hot boiling oil being prepared for samosas at a roadside eatery in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. The grandmother, without thinking for her life, dipped her hand in the pan and rescued the child from hot oil.

She has sustained serious burns on her hand while attempting to rescue him.

According to reports, the incident unfolded on Monday evening, when Hariom Vaishnav, a resident of Kishangarh, in the Ajmer district of Rajasthan, visited Bageshwar Dham accompanied by his mother Sarita, and his two-year-child Raghav.

In the evening, the family took a halt at a roadside snack stall to buy samosas (stuffed patties), when two bulls started fighting nearby. Sarita was carrying the child in her arms, and she received a push during the commotion. Sarita lost her balance and the child fell into the oil pan.

In an attempt to rescue the child, his grandmother sustained serious burns on her hand. Both of them were immediately rushed to the district hospital by local helpers, where they were admitted to the burn ward.

According to the concerned doctor, the child is being treated for burns, while the grandmother refused treatment for her injuries.

Bamitha Station House Officer, Ashutosh Shrotriya confirmed that bulls were fighting near the stall, which caused a commotion and the child fell into the hot pan of oil. He was sent to the district hospital for treatment.