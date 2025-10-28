MP News: 20-Year-Old Student Harassed And Threatened By Neighbour In Gwalior, Case Registered | Representation Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old student from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior accused her neighbor of harassment for several years.

The girl who currently resides in Indore and is preparing for a competitive exam, came back to her home and was allegedly stalked and threatened by the accused.

According to the complaint, on Sunday, the accused Haroon Khan, who lives nearby in Pritam Colony of Madhoganj Gudha allgedly followed the victim and grabbed her hand on a deserted lane with malicious intent and said, "I am a staunch Muslim - if you don't marry me, I will not let you marry anyone."

When the student protested, the accused threatened to kidnap her younger sisters who goes to a tuition nearby.

When the girl confronted her family about the incident, they immediately rushed to the Madhoganj police station and filed a complaint against the accused. The police have registered a case and a manhunt is underway to nab the accused.

Traced contact details to call and message

According to the victim, the accused had been harassing her since school days. When she objected, he would often get furious and stalk her.

However, after she moved to Indore for her studies, the harassment temporarily stopped. But, once she returned back home on Dhanteras, the accused somehow obtained her phone number and began calling her at odd hours.

Madhoganj Police Station in-charge CSP Robin Jain stated that the 20-year-old student has filed a complaint of molestation . A case has been registered based on the complaint and an investigation is underway. Official actionis yet to be taken based on the facts that emerge from the investigation.