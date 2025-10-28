 MP News: 20-Year-Old Student Harassed And Threatened By Neighbour In Gwalior, Case Registered
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 20-Year-Old Student Harassed And Threatened By Neighbour In Gwalior, Case Registered

MP News: 20-Year-Old Student Harassed And Threatened By Neighbour In Gwalior, Case Registered

When the student protested, the accused threatened to kidnap her younger sisters who goes to a tuition nearby

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
MP News: 20-Year-Old Student Harassed And Threatened By Neighbour In Gwalior, Case Registered | Representation Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old student from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior accused her neighbor of harassment for several years.

The girl who currently resides in Indore and is preparing for a competitive exam, came back to her home and was allegedly stalked and threatened by the accused.

According to the complaint, on Sunday, the accused Haroon Khan, who lives nearby in Pritam Colony of Madhoganj Gudha allgedly followed the victim and grabbed her hand on a deserted lane with malicious intent and said, "I am a staunch Muslim - if you don't marry me, I will not let you marry anyone."

Read Also
Bhopal News: 30-Year-Old Thief Steals Children's Bicycles To Fund Money For Drugs & Alcohol;...
article-image

When the student protested, the accused threatened to kidnap her younger sisters who goes to a tuition nearby.

FPJ Shorts
'RDX Could Also Escape Scanners': Netizens Alarmed As FPJ Sting Exposes Major Security Lapse On Mumbai Metro Line 3
'RDX Could Also Escape Scanners': Netizens Alarmed As FPJ Sting Exposes Major Security Lapse On Mumbai Metro Line 3
Six But Out! Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed Dismissed In Bizarre Fashion Against West Indies During 16-Run Defeat; Video
Six But Out! Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed Dismissed In Bizarre Fashion Against West Indies During 16-Run Defeat; Video
E-commerce Giant Amazon To Lay Off 30,000 Employees From October 28
E-commerce Giant Amazon To Lay Off 30,000 Employees From October 28
Call Forwarding Scam: The New Cybercrime Duping Pune Citizens Of Crores – Here’s How To Protect Yourself
Call Forwarding Scam: The New Cybercrime Duping Pune Citizens Of Crores – Here’s How To Protect Yourself

When the girl confronted her family about the incident, they immediately rushed to the Madhoganj police station and filed a complaint against the accused. The police have registered a case and a manhunt is underway to nab the accused.

Traced contact details to call and message

According to the victim, the accused had been harassing her since school days. When she objected, he would often get furious and stalk her.

However, after she moved to Indore for her studies, the harassment temporarily stopped. But, once she returned back home on Dhanteras, the accused somehow obtained her phone number and began calling her at odd hours.

Read Also
MP News: 3 Men Attack Judicial Magistrate, Threaten To Kill Him After Bail Plea Rejected In Anuppur,...
article-image

Madhoganj Police Station in-charge CSP Robin Jain stated that the 20-year-old student has filed a complaint of molestation . A case has been registered based on the complaint and an investigation is underway. Official actionis yet to be taken based on the facts that emerge from the investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 20-Year-Old Student Harassed And Threatened By Neighbour In Gwalior, Case Registered

MP News: 20-Year-Old Student Harassed And Threatened By Neighbour In Gwalior, Case Registered

MP News: Congress District Chiefs To Study RSS, Hindu Mahasabha Role In Freedom Movement During...

MP News: Congress District Chiefs To Study RSS, Hindu Mahasabha Role In Freedom Movement During...

Bhopal News: Burglar Held, Stolen Jewellery Worth ₹2 Lakh Recovered

Bhopal News: Burglar Held, Stolen Jewellery Worth ₹2 Lakh Recovered

MP News: DGP Kailash Makwana Applauds Sub-Inspector For Saving Family From Arson In Shahdol...

MP News: DGP Kailash Makwana Applauds Sub-Inspector For Saving Family From Arson In Shahdol...

Bhopal News: Police Crack Down On Absconding Criminals Ahead For Ongoing Festive Season

Bhopal News: Police Crack Down On Absconding Criminals Ahead For Ongoing Festive Season