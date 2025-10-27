Bhopal News: 30-Year-Old Thief Steals Children's Bicycles To Fund Money For Drugs & Alcohol; Arrested

30-Year-Old Thief Steals Children's Bicycles To Fund Money For Drugs & Alcohol; Arrested | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old notorious thief was arrested in Bhopal for stealing children's bicycles and sell them at low price to fund his drug addiction.

The thief identified as Dinesh Kewat, was addicted to alcohol and drugs. He started committing thefts to fund money for his drugs and liquor. He usually stole bicycles outside schools and in homes where cameras were not installed.

According to ACP Bittu Sharma, before committing thefts, the accused would conduct reconnaissance of the area. He would usually steal late at night in places where there were no cameras nearby and where bicycles were visible in the courtyards of homes. Based on the accused's information, the police seized 10 stolen bicycles.

Earlier, the police started an investigation based on a complaint from a minor. The child was distressed after his bicycle theft and had lodged a formal complaint in Bajaria Police Station.

During the investigation, the accused was seen on a camera installed some distance from the crime scene. This aroused suspicion, led to his identification and detention.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed that he committed these thefts to fund his drug addiction. He would sell these stolen bicycles for 200-300 rupees and later buy drugs with that.

Police is also investigating people who bought the stolen bicycles, and appropriate action will be taken against them as well.