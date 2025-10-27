 Bhopal News: 30-Year-Old Thief Steals Children's Bicycles To Fund Money For Drugs & Alcohol; Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: 30-Year-Old Thief Steals Children's Bicycles To Fund Money For Drugs & Alcohol; Arrested

Bhopal News: 30-Year-Old Thief Steals Children's Bicycles To Fund Money For Drugs & Alcohol; Arrested

He usually stole bicycles outside schools and in homes where cameras were not installed

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 06:21 PM IST
article-image
30-Year-Old Thief Steals Children's Bicycles To Fund Money For Drugs & Alcohol; Arrested | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old notorious thief was arrested in Bhopal for stealing children's bicycles and sell them at low price to fund his drug addiction.

The thief identified as Dinesh Kewat, was addicted to alcohol and drugs. He started committing thefts to fund money for his drugs and liquor. He usually stole bicycles outside schools and in homes where cameras were not installed.

Read Also
MP News: 3 Coaches Detach From Mumbai–Bhagalpur Express In Satna; Low Speed Prevents Major...
article-image

According to ACP Bittu Sharma, before committing thefts, the accused would conduct reconnaissance of the area. He would usually steal late at night in places where there were no cameras nearby and where bicycles were visible in the courtyards of homes. Based on the accused's information, the police seized 10 stolen bicycles.

Earlier, the police started an investigation based on a complaint from a minor. The child was distressed after his bicycle theft and had lodged a formal complaint in Bajaria Police Station.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Visits Juhu Beach, Extends Greetings On Chhath Puja
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Visits Juhu Beach, Extends Greetings On Chhath Puja
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 27, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 27, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
Who Is Sonika Yadav? Know About The 7-Month-Pregnant Delhi Cop Breaking Powerlifting Records & Stereotypes
Who Is Sonika Yadav? Know About The 7-Month-Pregnant Delhi Cop Breaking Powerlifting Records & Stereotypes
'Logo Ka Kaam Hai Kuch Na Kuch Kehna', Haq Actress Yami Gautam Opens Up About Being Labeled As Nationalist
'Logo Ka Kaam Hai Kuch Na Kuch Kehna', Haq Actress Yami Gautam Opens Up About Being Labeled As Nationalist

During the investigation, the accused was seen on a camera installed some distance from the crime scene. This aroused suspicion, led to his identification and detention.

Read Also
MP News: Farmer Brutally Beaten & Run Over By Thar, Daughters' Clothes Torn Over Land Dispute In...
article-image

During the interrogation, the accused confessed that he committed these thefts to fund his drug addiction. He would sell these stolen bicycles for 200-300 rupees and later buy drugs with that.

Police is also investigating people who bought the stolen bicycles, and appropriate action will be taken against them as well.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Posing As Journalist, Man Held With 40 Boxes Of Illegal Liquor During Vehicle Check In...

MP News: Posing As Journalist, Man Held With 40 Boxes Of Illegal Liquor During Vehicle Check In...

MP News: Farmers Wait In Long Queues For Fertlisiers Amid Heavy Rain In Shivpuri; VIDEO Shows Chaos...

MP News: Farmers Wait In Long Queues For Fertlisiers Amid Heavy Rain In Shivpuri; VIDEO Shows Chaos...

Bhopal News: 30-Year-Old Thief Steals Children's Bicycles To Fund Money For Drugs & Alcohol;...

Bhopal News: 30-Year-Old Thief Steals Children's Bicycles To Fund Money For Drugs & Alcohol;...

MP News: 3 Gates Of Tawa Dam Open, Farmers Suffer As Untimely Rains Damage Crop; Alert Issued Till...

MP News: 3 Gates Of Tawa Dam Open, Farmers Suffer As Untimely Rains Damage Crop; Alert Issued Till...

MP News: 3 Men Attack Judicial Magistrate, Threaten To Kill Him After Bail Plea Rejected In Anuppur,...

MP News: 3 Men Attack Judicial Magistrate, Threaten To Kill Him After Bail Plea Rejected In Anuppur,...