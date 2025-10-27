 MP News: Farmers Wait In Long Queues For Fertilisers Amid Heavy Rain In Shivpuri; VIDEO Shows Chaos Over Tokens
Harshita RawatUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 08:21 PM IST
article-image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers' struggle for fertiliser seems to see no end in sight across Madhya Pradesh! A video surfaced on social media, showing farmers holding umbrellas and waiting in long queues outside fertiliser distribution centre amid rains in Shivpuri on Monday.

They said they have to queue three times to get fertiliser, first for the token, then for the payment and receipt, and finally three kilometres away at the warehouse to collect the bags.

A video has also surfaced, showing farmers standing in long queues and waiting for fertiliser tokens in the rain.

Watch video below :

According to information, the incident took place in Shivpuri’s Karera area. Farmers were Soaked from head to toe, men, women, and even children waited patiently, but many returned empty-handed because of shortage of fertilisers.

After heavy rains already damaged their crops, the lack of fertiliser has deepened farmers’ worries.

At the government school centre in Karera, the situation was the worst. Madhavi, a Class 6 student, stood in line instead of going to school after her father asked her to get a token.

She came from Kalipahadi village at 4 am and waited for eight hours in the rain but still couldn’t get one.

Similarly, Mankunwar from Kurrol village left home at 3 am and had been standing in the line since 4 am.

Currently, only two bags of urea and two of NPK are given per token, which is not enough for their needs.

Continuous rain and poor distribution management have made the situation worse. Farmers said the administration has not yet provided any concrete relief.

This is the crucial time for sowing and crop growth, and farmers urgently need more fertiliser. But limited supply is forcing them to spend entire days in queues.

“After rain destroyed our crops, we are now worried that the fertiliser shortage will affect the new crop too,” said one farmer.

They warned that if enough fertiliser is not made available soon, farming work may come to a standstill.

