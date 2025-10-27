MP News: State Moving Towards Akhari Salaam To Naxals, Says CM Mohan Yadav In Balaghat |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav praised the security forces for action taken against Naxalites in Balaghat. He was addressing the meeting of MPs and MLAs held here. Referring to the Naxalites' activities, the Chief Minister said the state is rapidly moving towards giving ‘Akhari Salaam’ (final farewell) to the Naxal movement.

Dr Yadav said after holding meetings of MPs and MLAs at the divisional level, the meetings of local public representatives will now be organised at the district level as well. The reason to hold such meeting is to give meaningful and result-oriented discussions regarding accelerating development works.

The Chief Minister also discussed about the programmes to be organised by the state government from November 1, which is Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day, until the centenary year of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25.

He said that programmes will also be organised across the state until November 15 on the occasion of Bhagwan Birsa Munda Jayanti. Our objective is to highlight the ideals of tribal heroes like Bhagwan Birsa Munda, along with Veerangana Rani Durgavati, Rani Avantibai, and Raja Shankar Shah-Kunwar Raghunath Shah and connect society, especially the youth, with them, the Chief Minister said.

CM announces aid after tragedy

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased children in a recent tragedy.

The CM has instructed the Superintendent of Police (SP) and the Collector to take swift and appropriate action regarding the incident. State Minister Rakesh Singh and the local MLA are closely monitoring the entire matter to ensure efficiency and transparency.

"Along with this, whatever help is possible will be provided," the Chief Minister stated in a brief. The move aims to offer immediate relief and support to the affected families while authorities investigate the cause of the unfortunate deaths. The state government is committed to provide all necessary assistance during this difficult time.

Anugoonj: 500 students to showcase talent in Bhopal

Chief minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate cultural programme, Anugoonj, here on Tuesday. It will be organised by school education department at Government Subhash School of Excellence. About 500 students from government schools from across the state will showcase their cultural talent.

Instrumental music will be staged. Classical dance forms including Odissi, Bharatanatyam, Kathak, and Manipuri will be performed under the event named Dhanak. Students will stage the play, Taana Baana Toot Na Jaaye, under the event named Rangkar. Based on the concept of Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat, a grand stage has been set up for the performance themed on Mahakal Lok.