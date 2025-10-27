MP News: Special Intensive Revision Schedule Announced For MP Voter List Frozen From Midnight |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in twelve states, including Madhya Pradesh, preparations began on Monday at the Chief Electoral Office. The last SIR in the state was conducted in 2003.

A senior official said that the state’s voter list was frozen from midnight. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjeev Kumar Jha held a meeting with senior electoral officers to review preparations and issued necessary directives. An all-party meeting on the SIR process will be convened on Tuesday.

A seven-day training programme for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) has also been finalised. The training will be held from October 28 to November 2.

Description => Date

Printing/Training => Oct 28 – Nov 3

House-to-House Enumeration => Nov 4 – Dec 4

Publication of Draft Electoral Rolls => Dec 9

Claims & Objections => Dec 9 – Jan 8

Notice Phase (Hearing & Verification) => Dec 9 – Jan 31

Publication of Final Electoral Roll => Feb 7

Transfers restricted

Since the SIR schedule has been issued, the state government cannot transfer officers engaged in voter list work, including Collectors and other key officials, without prior approval from the Election Commission of India. The SIR process will continue for about three months.

BLOs to verify voters’ address

Joint Chief Electoral Officer Ram Pratap Singh Jadon said voters should remain aware of ongoing revision. BLOs will visit addresses listed in the 2025 electoral roll. If a voter has changed residence, they should contact the BLO of their area so that updated details can be recorded.

Addition, deletion of names

The addition of new voters and removal of deceased persons’ names will follow existing norms set by the Election Commission.