Madhya Pradesh First In India To Register Exotic Pets Mapping |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh emerged as the first state in the country to complete the registration of exotic pet owners within the timelines mandated by the Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Act, 2022, marking a significant step in tightening oversight of India’s exotic animal trade.

State forest and wildlife authorities launched an intensive compliance drive soon after the amended law came into force, aiming to document species that had earlier existed in a legal grey zone due to the absence of mandatory ownership records. Gujarat and Maharashtra followed closely, securing the second and third positions respectively in the nationwide registration effort.

The move directly addresses India’s persistent wildlife trafficking problem. Official data show that more than 70,000 native and exotic animals were trafficked through Indian airports between 2011 and 2020. Madhya Pradesh is widely recognised as a key hub and transit corridor for illegal wildlife trade, alongside West Bengal, Rajasthan and Assam, owing to its central location and extensive transport networks.

“Registration of exotic species is vital for long-term monitoring,” said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Pradeep Mishra. “A verified database allows us to track ownership patterns, assess conservation and biosecurity risks, and detect unusual trends that may indicate illegal trade or laundering of wildlife.”

Mishra said that the registration process also includes verification of acquisition records, microchipping or photographic identification where applicable, and periodic inspections to ensure compliance with animal welfare and safety norms. The data collected will be shared with central wildlife authorities to support coordinated enforcement and intelligence-sharing across states.