 Indore News: Fog Havoc In Delhi Causes 16 Flights Cancelled In City
Indore News: Fog Havoc In Delhi Causes 16 Flights Cancelled In City

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Over 20 Flights Delaye Passenger Vent Their Ire as Fog Causes Havoc In Delhi; 16 Flights Cancelled In City | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Just as flight operations at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport were beginning to stabilize after IndiGo’s recent pilot shortage, air traffic was once again badly hit on Monday. This time, the disruption was caused by very dense fog at Delhi Airport, leading to extremely low visibility.

As a result, 16 flights connected to the city were cancelled, while 20 others operated with significant delays, leaving passengers severely inconvenienced. The sudden cancellations and prolonged delays caused chaos at the airport throughout the day.

According to official sources at the city airport, aircraft movements could not be maintained as scheduled due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi, which had a direct impact on flights operating to and from Indore. Nine outbound flights were cancelled, including services to Delhi, Goa, Pune, Gondia and Ahmedabad. In addition, seven incoming flights were cancelled. These included four flights from Delhi operated by Air India, IndiGo and Air India Express. Star Air flights from Ahmedabad and Gondia were also cancelled due to operational reasons.

Angry passengers protested at the airport following the abrupt cancellations. Several travellers said that after repeated cancellations of IndiGo flights, they had booked tickets with Air India, only to face further disruption when those flights were also cancelled. Many passengers reported missing important appointments and onward connecting flights, adding to their distress.

