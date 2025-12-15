Indore News: History Professor’s Lifelong Commitment To Cleanliness |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Every morning, long before the first rays of the sun light up homes, a woman in her 50s begins her day not with a cup of tea, but with a broom in hand. For over 30 years, Nilima Srivastava, a History professor at Jagannath College, has been sweeping the streets around her home in Subhash Marg in Indore.

Her routine—unbroken by weather, fatigue, or personal circumstances—has become more than just a daily task. It is a manifestation of her belief in purity, discipline, and the power of small acts to bring about change.

“I wake up at 4.30 am every day, and for the next hour, I clean the 500-meter stretch around my house,” Srivastava recalled. “No matter what the season—whether it is scorching heat or chilling winter—I never miss a day. This habit was instilled in me by my mother, who always taught me that a clean environment keeps negative energies away.”

Her actions, though simple, have deeply impacted the local community. Srivastava believed that cleanliness wasn’t just about keeping things neat—it was a way to invite peace and prosperity into one’s life.

“I always thought a clean home creates a pure environment,” she said. “I believed that Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, visited homes that were neat and organized. By maintaining cleanliness around my house, I felt like I was respecting the divine.”

“Our scriptures say that cleanliness is not just about removing dirt, it’s about making space for blessings. When we clean, we create an environment where good things can enter,” she Explained.

Despite facing personal challenges, including the loss of both her parents, Srivastava continued to support her family while remaining committed to her work and her community.

Alongside her role as a history professor, she had earned degrees in sociology, yoga, law, and was pursuing a PhD in History. For Srivastava, the act of cleaning was also about sending a message. “I always believed that if everyone cleaned just a little bit, it would make a big difference,” she said.