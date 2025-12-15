MP News: MPPSC Releases Tentative Exam Schedule For 2026 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Monday released a tentative schedule for upcoming recruitment examinations even though recruitment advertisements for vacant posts in various government departments are still awaited.

While the announcement of proposed exam dates has helped new candidates plan their preparation strategies, it has disappointed those who have already cleared written examinations and have been waiting for interviews for a long time.

Candidates selected in the written exams for posts such as Assistant Professor, Dental Surgeon, Mining Officer and Assistant Director in the Culture Department have expressed concern over the prolonged delay in interview schedules. They claim that despite waiting for several months, no clear information has been provided by MPPSC so far.

Responding to the concerns, the MPPSC has stated that notifications (advertisements) for various recruitment examinations will be issued in the coming days. According to MPPSC, a tentative schedule for a total of ten different examinations has been announced.

S.No. - Name of Examination - Date(s) - Department / Remarks

1 - State Service Main Exam-2025 - To be conducted after High Court orders - Subject to court directions

2 - Assistant Professor (CS) Exam-2025 - January 4 - Higher Education Department

3 - Assistant Director (Technical), Deputy Director & Principal (Class-II) Examination-2025 - February 22 - Technical Education Department

4 - State Engineering Service Exam-2025 - March 22 - —

5 - State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Exam-2026 - April 26 - —

6 - Assistant Professor Exam-2026 (Phase I) - July 12 - Higher Education Department

7 - Assistant Professor Exam-2026 (Phase II) - August 2 - Higher Education Department

8 - Assistant Professor Exam-2026 (Phase III) - August 30 - Higher Education Department

9 - State Service Main Exam-2026 - Sept 7 to Sept 12 - —

10 - State Forest Service Main Exam-2026 - September 27