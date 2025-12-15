 Indore News: Burst Narmada Pipeline Floods Fields, Officials Missing
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Burst Narmada Pipeline Floods Fields, Officials Missing

Indore News: Burst Narmada Pipeline Floods Fields, Officials Missing

A major crisis has emerged in village Nevri under Depalpur tehsil after the main pipeline of the Narmada Malwa Link Project burst, flooding agricultural land and causing extensive crop damage, said farmer leader Bablu Jadhav on Monday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 11:45 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Burst Narmada Pipeline Floods Fields, Officials Missing |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major crisis has emerged in village Nevri under Depalpur tehsil after the main pipeline of the Narmada Malwa Link Project burst, flooding agricultural land and causing extensive crop damage, said farmer leader Bablu Jadhav on Monday.

For the past two days, a large volume of water has been continuously flowing from the damaged pipeline, turning nearby farms into ponds and destroying standing crops. Farmers in the affected area have suffered heavy financial losses as waterlogging has completely ruined crops that were ready for harvest.

Read Also
Indore News: MLA Golu Shukla’s Son Exchanges Varmala Inside Khajrana Temple Garbhagriha; Netizens...
article-image

Despite repeated complaints, no responsible officials or departmental staff reached the spot to address the situation, leading to growing anger among farmers.

Leaders of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, including Bablu Jadhav, Ramswaroop Mantri, Chandansingh Badwaya, and Shailendra Patel, said authorities were informed immediately after the pipeline burst. However, neither was the water supply stopped nor was any effort made to assess the damage or provide relief. They termed the absence of officials a clear example of administrative insensitivity and negligence.

FPJ Shorts
IPL 2026 Auction Live: Date, Venue, Players, Teams When And Where To Watch Streaming In India
IPL 2026 Auction Live: Date, Venue, Players, Teams When And Where To Watch Streaming In India
Mumbai News: BJP Receives 500 Applications For Vasai-Virar Municipal Polls, Party Gears Up For Victory Campaign
Mumbai News: BJP Receives 500 Applications For Vasai-Virar Municipal Polls, Party Gears Up For Victory Campaign
PM Modi Praises Jordan’s Leadership In Fight Against Terrorism During Amman Visit
PM Modi Praises Jordan’s Leadership In Fight Against Terrorism During Amman Visit
Mumbai News: Nalasopara Man Arrested For Strangling Wife To Death Over Extramarital Affair Dispute
Mumbai News: Nalasopara Man Arrested For Strangling Wife To Death Over Extramarital Affair Dispute

The affected farmers have put forward clear demands, including immediate repair of damaged pipeline to stop the water flow, a prompt survey to assess crop losses, and full compensation for the affected farmers. They have also demanded strict action against officials responsible for the negligence.

Farmers warned that if their demands are ignored, they may be forced to launch protests to draw the administration’s attention to their plight.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Burst Narmada Pipeline Floods Fields, Officials Missing

Indore News: Burst Narmada Pipeline Floods Fields, Officials Missing

Indore News: Missing Infant’s Mauled Body Found Near Narmada, Mother & Sibling Still Untraced

Indore News: Missing Infant’s Mauled Body Found Near Narmada, Mother & Sibling Still Untraced

Indore News: Senior Congress Leader Sajjan Singh Verma Takes Swipe At BJP After Elevated Bridge Nod

Indore News: Senior Congress Leader Sajjan Singh Verma Takes Swipe At BJP After Elevated Bridge Nod

Madhya Pradesh First In India To Register Exotic Pets Mapping

Madhya Pradesh First In India To Register Exotic Pets Mapping

MP News: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Rejects Fresh Draft, Simhastha Land Pooling Scheme To Be Cancelled

MP News: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Rejects Fresh Draft, Simhastha Land Pooling Scheme To Be Cancelled