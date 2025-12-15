Indore News: Burst Narmada Pipeline Floods Fields, Officials Missing |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major crisis has emerged in village Nevri under Depalpur tehsil after the main pipeline of the Narmada Malwa Link Project burst, flooding agricultural land and causing extensive crop damage, said farmer leader Bablu Jadhav on Monday.

For the past two days, a large volume of water has been continuously flowing from the damaged pipeline, turning nearby farms into ponds and destroying standing crops. Farmers in the affected area have suffered heavy financial losses as waterlogging has completely ruined crops that were ready for harvest.

Despite repeated complaints, no responsible officials or departmental staff reached the spot to address the situation, leading to growing anger among farmers.

Leaders of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, including Bablu Jadhav, Ramswaroop Mantri, Chandansingh Badwaya, and Shailendra Patel, said authorities were informed immediately after the pipeline burst. However, neither was the water supply stopped nor was any effort made to assess the damage or provide relief. They termed the absence of officials a clear example of administrative insensitivity and negligence.

The affected farmers have put forward clear demands, including immediate repair of damaged pipeline to stop the water flow, a prompt survey to assess crop losses, and full compensation for the affected farmers. They have also demanded strict action against officials responsible for the negligence.

Farmers warned that if their demands are ignored, they may be forced to launch protests to draw the administration’s attention to their plight.