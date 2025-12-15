Indore News: Collector Shivam Verma Calls For Strict Monitoring Of Street Food Vendors | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A crucial meeting of the District Level Advisory Committee, constituted under the Food Safety and Standards Act, was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Collector Shivam Verma. Verma stated that it must be ensured that consumers receive high-quality, standard, and completely pure food items.

Strict action will be taken against those involved in food adulteration. This action will be carried out through continuous campaigns. Additional Collector Roshan Rai, District Food Safety Officer Manish Swami and other officers from concerned departments were present at the meeting. The officers informed that continuous and strict action is being taken against adulteration in the district. Collector

Verma clearly stated that the strict legal action will be taken against adulterers, both in cases already registered and in future cases. It was informed that continuous inspections and sample collection are being carried out at food establishments in the district.

High-risk establishments are being inspected on a priority basis as per the RBIS inspection provided by FSSAI. Since July 1, 2025, a total of 576 inspections have been conducted and 1392 samples have been collected for testing. A total of 236 samples of milk and milk products have been collected. It was informed that cases have been registered against the concerned accused. The sample analysis process is underway. Strict action will be taken against those found Guilty.

Collector Verma said that the is famous for its food and street food culture; therefore, it is essential that consumers have access to standard and high-quality food items everywhere. With this objective, special emphasis will be placed on awareness activities along with enforcement actions in the district.

It was informed that, according to the current status of the Eat Right Challenge-4 dashboard, the city is ranked first in the entire country. Previously, it also secured the first position in Eat Right Challenge-1 and Eat Right Challenge-3.

File complaints about food quality on toll-free numbers

Two toll-free numbers have been issued for the convenience of consumers to register complaints related to the quality and standards of food items. Now, any consumer can register their complaints directly on these numbers. The toll-free numbers for complaints are 0731-181 and 0755-2840621. By calling these numbers, consumers can inform the authorities about food adulteration, substandard quality, violation of prescribed standards or any other irregularities.