 MP News: Humsafar Train Cancelled For One Trip Each; Bilaspur–Rewa Express To Run With LHB Coaches
The railway administration is expanding passenger amenities. In this regard, it has been decided to convert the rake of the Bilaspur-Rewa-Bilaspur Express, which originates/terminates at West Central Railway, from ICF to LHB coaches.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 07:58 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The railway administration has decided to cancel trains to ensure smooth train operations. The Santragachi-Jabalpur-Santragachi Humsafar train, which originates/terminates at West Central Railway, will be cancelled for one trip each.

The detailed information is as follows:

Trains cancelled from the initial dates:

1) Train number 20828 Santragachi-Jabalpur Humsafar train will be cancelled from its originating station Santragachi on December 17, 2025.

2) Train number 20827 Jabalpur-Santragachi Humsafar train will be cancelled from its originating station Jabalpur on December 18, 2025.

Besides, Bilaspur-Rewa-Bilaspur Express converted to LHB coaches.

With the introduction of LHB rakes, passengers will get the benefit of additional berths. The detailed information about the train operating with LHB rakes is as follows:

Trains effective from the initial date:

1) Train number 18247 Bilaspur - Rewa Express will be affected from its originating station Bilaspur from January 15, 2026.

2) Train number 18248 Rewa - Bilaspur Express will be affected from its originating station Rewa from January 16, 2026.

