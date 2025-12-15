Indore News: MLA Golu Shukla’s Son Exchanges Varmala Inside Khajrana Temple Garbhagriha; Netizens Question VIP Entry-- Video

Indore News: MLA Golu Shukla’s Son Exchanges Varmala Inside Khajrana Temple Garbhagriha; Video Goes Viral | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Yet another glimpse from the wedding of MLA Golu Shukla’s son Ajnesh Shukla has caught netizens’ attention.

In this video, the son and daughter-in-law of Indore MLA Golu Shukla can be seen exchanging Varmala inside the sanctum sanctorum (garbhagriha) of the Khajrana Ganesh Temple.

However, what raised questions regarding the matter was that Khajrana Ganesh Temple’s garbhagriha normally remains closed to public entry. Even VIP entry has been restricted here.

The incident has drawn attention as common devotees are not allowed to enter the sanctum.

Watch the video here:

People raised questions about special access and rules being relaxed for influential people.

Meanwhile, temple authorities and supporters have defended the incident, citing religious sentiments.

The situation has sparked debate on equality and the use of power, summed up by the popular saying, “Samarth ko nahi dosh Gosain…(the powerful are not blamed).”

Further reactions from the temple administration and local authorities are awaited.

₹70 lakh fireworks used

A video from the wedding of MLA Golu Shukla’s son went viral on social media on Sunday.

The clip shows a grand fireworks display, reportedly costing around ₹70 lakh. This drew the attention of many guests and became one of the major highlights of the ceremony.

Anjanesh Shukla tied the knot in a lavish wedding celebration. The event featured an elaborate varmala ceremony, during which the sky was lit up by an impressive fireworks show.