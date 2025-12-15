 Indore News: MLA Golu Shukla’s Son Exchanges Varmala Inside Khajrana Temple Garbhagriha; Netizens Question VIP Entry-- Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: MLA Golu Shukla’s Son Exchanges Varmala Inside Khajrana Temple Garbhagriha; Netizens Question VIP Entry-- Video

Indore News: MLA Golu Shukla’s Son Exchanges Varmala Inside Khajrana Temple Garbhagriha; Netizens Question VIP Entry-- Video

A video from the wedding of MLA Golu Shukla’s son went viral on social media on Sunday. The clip shows a grand fireworks display, reportedly costing around ₹70 lakh. This drew the attention of many guests and became one of the major highlights of the ceremony.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: MLA Golu Shukla’s Son Exchanges Varmala Inside Khajrana Temple Garbhagriha; Video Goes Viral | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Yet another glimpse from the wedding of MLA Golu Shukla’s son Ajnesh Shukla has caught netizens’ attention. 

In this video, the son and daughter-in-law of Indore MLA Golu Shukla can be seen exchanging Varmala inside the sanctum sanctorum (garbhagriha) of the Khajrana Ganesh Temple. 

However, what raised questions regarding the matter was that Khajrana Ganesh Temple’s garbhagriha normally remains closed to public entry. Even VIP entry has been restricted here.

The incident has drawn attention as common devotees are not allowed to enter the sanctum. 

FPJ Shorts
Kalyan Rapido Molestation Case: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Calls For Urgent Meeting On December 17 | Know Details Here
Kalyan Rapido Molestation Case: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Calls For Urgent Meeting On December 17 | Know Details Here
Bomb Threat Triggers Panic In Jalandhar Schools; Students Evacuated, Cyber Police Trace Email Source
Bomb Threat Triggers Panic In Jalandhar Schools; Students Evacuated, Cyber Police Trace Email Source
After Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Endures Nightmare BBL Debut As Umpire Pulls Out Pakistan Pacer For 'Dangerous Bowling'; VIDEO
After Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Endures Nightmare BBL Debut As Umpire Pulls Out Pakistan Pacer For 'Dangerous Bowling'; VIDEO
President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Karnataka, Tamil Nadu & Telangana From December 16 To 22
President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Karnataka, Tamil Nadu & Telangana From December 16 To 22

Watch the video here:

People raised questions about special access and rules being relaxed for influential people.

Meanwhile, temple authorities and supporters have defended the incident, citing religious sentiments. 

The situation has sparked debate on equality and the use of power, summed up by the popular saying, “Samarth ko nahi dosh Gosain…(the powerful are not blamed).”

Further reactions from the temple administration and local authorities are awaited.

Read Also
MP News: ₹70 Lakh Fireworks Steal Spotlight At MLA Golu Shukla’s Son’s Wedding In Indore;...
article-image

₹70 lakh fireworks used

A video from the wedding of MLA Golu Shukla’s son went viral on social media on Sunday.

The clip shows a grand fireworks display, reportedly costing around ₹70 lakh. This drew the attention of many guests and became one of the major highlights of the ceremony.

Anjanesh Shukla tied the knot in a lavish wedding celebration. The event featured an elaborate varmala ceremony, during which the sky was lit up by an impressive fireworks show.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Video Shows Student Leader Threatening Convent School Management Over Ban On 'Tilak'...

Indore News: Video Shows Student Leader Threatening Convent School Management Over Ban On 'Tilak'...

Indore News: MLA Golu Shukla’s Son Exchanges Varmala Inside Khajrana Temple Garbhagriha; Netizens...

Indore News: MLA Golu Shukla’s Son Exchanges Varmala Inside Khajrana Temple Garbhagriha; Netizens...

MP News: Tea-Break Saves Driver As Two Trucks Carrying Chemical Containers Catch Fire On Mumbai-Agra...

MP News: Tea-Break Saves Driver As Two Trucks Carrying Chemical Containers Catch Fire On Mumbai-Agra...

Indore Commodities Buzz Of December 15: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of December 15: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Madhya Pradesh December 15, 2025, Weather Updates: Dense Fog Envelops State, Chills To Intensify In...

Madhya Pradesh December 15, 2025, Weather Updates: Dense Fog Envelops State, Chills To Intensify In...