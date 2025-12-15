Indore News: City Corporators To Learn From Surat & Navi Mumbai | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant initiative taken after a 15-year gap by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), two separate teams of corporators will embark on a three-day study tour to Surat and Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

The tour is being conducted to study innovative practices in urban development, sanitation and municipal governance adopted by leading cities in the country.

Ahead of the visit, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav held a detailed meeting with the selected corporators at the City Bus office, where discussions were held on travel arrangements, focus areas of study and the expected outcomes of the tour. The meeting witnessed considerable enthusiasm among the participating corporators from both groups.

Mayor said that Surat has emerged as a national model due to its remarkable innovations in cleanliness, sewage treatment plants (STPs) and urban governance. The study team visiting Surat will depart on December 17. Meanwhile, the second team will visit Navi Mumbai to understand successful initiatives in waste management, waste-to-art projects and modern city planning.

Mayor Bhargava stated that such exposure visits provide corporators with an opportunity to closely observe and understand innovative practices being implemented across the country. He also described it as a positive sign that corporators from both the Congress and the BJP are part of the study teams, jointly representing Indore.

Calling the initiative an innovation in itself, the Mayor said the two study teams would act as brand ambassadors of Indore. The learnings and best practices from Surat and Navi Mumbai would be adapted and implemented in Indore to further strengthen its urban development and civic management systems.