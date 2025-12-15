Indore News: Video Shows Student Leader Threatening Convent School Management Over Ban On 'Tilak' And 'Kalawa'; Demands Freedom Fighters’ Posters Inside Premises Too

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced on social media showing a student leader warning and threatening a convent school in Indore over the alleged ban on students applying tilak, wearing kalawa, and raising slogans like “Bharat Mata ki Jai” inside the school campus on Monday.

In the video, the student leader can be seen confronting the school authorities and raising slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” along with students inside the campus.

Watch the video below :

According to information, the leader allegedly reached the school after students raised objections to these rules.

According to the claims, the student leader asked the school authorities to allow students to freely follow their religious practices and express patriotism.

He also demanded that portraits of India’s freedom fighters be displayed on the school premises, alleging that only pictures of Jesus were present inside the campus.

In the video, he is allegedly heard threatening strict action and saying he would get the school locked if the demands were not met.

The incident quickly circulated widely on social media, where netizens questioned on how such restrictions could be placed in an Indian educational institution and supported the demand for allowing cultural and patriotic expressions.

So far, the school management has not issued any official statement or clarification regarding the allegations or the video.