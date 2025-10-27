Bhopal News: Metro Apathy Leaves 7-Km Stretch In Ruins, 40K Commuters Hit Daily |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite clear instructions from Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Dubey and Municipal Commissioner Sanskriti Jain nearly 15 days ago, roads along the 7-kilometre priority corridor of Bhopal Metro remain in shambles. The ACS had directed officials to start repairs immediately, regardless of departmental ownership.

Following the inspection, Metro management carried out token repairs covering barely 50 metres near Subhash Nagar Depot Road and claimed that restoration would follow completion of construction work in each area. However, on ground, no visible progress has been made. Around 40,000 daily commuters continue to suffer as the roads from DRM Office to AIIMS remain damaged, while the Metro agency and PWD keep shifting responsibility.

Roads from DRM Office to AIIMS in poor shape

The stretch between DRM Office and AIIMS Hospital, forming part of the priority corridor, is among the worst affected. Ironically, most Metro stations along this route are nearly complete, yet authorities continue to cite incomplete work as an excuse for delaying road repairs.

Agency avoiding road reconstruction costs

According to sources, the construction agency is reluctant to take up full road rebuilding due to high costs, as several stretches require complete reconstruction rather than surface patching. PWD officials, however, claim the roads were already handed over to the Metro, making it their responsibility to restore them.

Over 12 kms of damaged roads

More than 12 kilometres of roads, including 7 kilometres along the priority corridor and nearby Blue Line stretches, are in poor shape. With no accountability between agencies, the situation has worsened, forcing motorists to negotiate potholes, dust, and uneven surfaces daily.

PWD confirms handover to Metro

PWD Chief Engineer Sanjay Maske said that roads where Metro work is ongoing belong to PWD but have already been handed over to Metro authorities. We have also sent them a formal letter regarding the repair work, he said.