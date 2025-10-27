 MP News: Govt To Send Teams For Ground Study Before Giving Tigers To Rajasthan, Odisha, Chhattisgarh
MP News: Govt To Send Teams For Ground Study Before Giving Tigers To Rajasthan, Odisha, Chhattisgarh

Before transferring at least 11 tigers to Rajasthan, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, the state forest department plans to conduct ground-level assessments of the release sites in all three states

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Before transferring at least 11 tigers to Rajasthan, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, the state forest department plans to conduct ground-level assessments of the release sites in all three states. Officials said the move aims to prevent any incident similar to failed translocation at Satkosia Wildlife Sanctuary in Odisha.

Sources in the department said a team has already visited Chhattisgarh to inspect the proposed tiger release site. The delegation, led by the Deputy Director of Pench Tiger Reserve, examined the prey base, security measures and habitat readiness, while also offering key suggestions to ensure a safe and successful translocation.

Similarly, the Deputy Director of Madhav National Park has been tasked with visiting Rajasthan to assess on-site preparations. Although Rajasthan has prior experience managing tigers, Madhya Pradesh officials remain cautious and want independent verification before any handover. Discussions are also underway with Odisha for sending a team to evaluate its arrangements.

Officials said the current weather conditions are unsuitable for wildlife translocation because of intermittent rainfall. The department has decided to proceed only after November 15, when winter conditions are expected to stabilise.

Ground checks before transfer: PCCF

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Shubhranjan Sen told Free Press that teams would visit all three states to conduct ground-level assessments before the transfer. If any gaps are found, the department will provide necessary guidance and recommendations, he said.

