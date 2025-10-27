Bhopal News: Thousands Offer Arghya To Setting Sun On Chhath Fest; Traditional Songs Presented, 2100 Earthen Lamp Lit, Firecrackers Burst

Chhath Fest: Thousands Offer Arghya To Setting Sun; Traditional Songs Presented, 2100 Earthen Lamp Lit, Firecrackers Burst |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of devotees gathered at ghats in the city on Monday to make offerings (arghya) to the setting sun. They sang chhath songs.

It was part of the third day of the four-day chhath puja, which began on October 25. Sheetaldas ki Bagiya Ghat at Upper Lake was overcrowded with women, men and children dressed in new attires. Red and green carpets were laid for the devotees, specially those who observed fast.

Devotees began arriving at ghats by 3 pm. As the sun moved towards the horizon, the devout including men and women entered water and offered arghya to the setting sun.

Lalghati resident Pratibha Yadav, 40, visited the ghat along with her family members. “I have been doing chhath puja for 25 years for the well-being of my husband and children,” she said.

Higher education department OSD AK Pathak, 60, said belonged to Chhapra in Bihar but had been living in Bhopal for the past many years. “Chhath puja is performed in my family since I was a child. It is astha ka parv (festival of faith) for every Bihari. It is worship of nature.” he said.

President of Bhojpuri Ekta Manch Kunwar Prasad said that 2,100 earthen lamps were lit at Sheetal Das ki Bagiya ghat and firecrackers were burst. Singer Rubi Kumari from Bihar presented chhath songs.