 MP News: FDA Seeks ₹211 Crore For MP Drug Lab Upgrade; ₹109 Crore Proposal For Food Sample Testing
Currently testing 6,000 samples annually, the FDA is looking to upgrade to 20,000 samples a year

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 09:41 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of the Chhindwara cough syrup tragedy, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Madhya Pradesh has sent a proposal of Rs 211 crore to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), New Delhi, for the upgrade of its drug testing facilities. Currently testing 6,000 samples annually, the FDA is looking to upgrade to 20,000 samples a year.

Besides, it has also sent a Rs 109 crore proposal to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for the upgrade of its food sample testing facilities. Currently, there is only one functional lab in the state. Two others are working as NABL-accredited labs. A fourth lab in Gwalior is non-functional.  The FDA has proposed a revamp of these four labs.

In a Cabinet meeting on June 18, 2019, three labs were approvedin Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior, respectively.  The Indorelab is ready and has five drug analysts testing cough syrup samples, the FDA added.

