MP News: FDA Seeks ₹211 Crore For MP Drug Lab Upgrade; ₹109 Crore Proposal For Food Sample Testing |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of the Chhindwara cough syrup tragedy, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Madhya Pradesh has sent a proposal of Rs 211 crore to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), New Delhi, for the upgrade of its drug testing facilities. Currently testing 6,000 samples annually, the FDA is looking to upgrade to 20,000 samples a year.

Besides, it has also sent a Rs 109 crore proposal to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for the upgrade of its food sample testing facilities. Currently, there is only one functional lab in the state. Two others are working as NABL-accredited labs. A fourth lab in Gwalior is non-functional. The FDA has proposed a revamp of these four labs.

Currently, the capacity for testing food samples is 6,500 samples per year, which will be enhanced to 25,000 samples. A proposal is also being made for a hi-tech lab in Ujjain. As per the FDA, the labs lack even computer operators and peons.

The FDA has also proposed a legal and intelligence team at the district level. It said that drug inspectors work under the deputy director at the district level, with limited facilities, underscoring the need for a separate office for drug inspectors in the districts.

In a Cabinet meeting on June 18, 2019, three labs were approvedin Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior, respectively. The Indorelab is ready and has five drug analysts testing cough syrup samples, the FDA added.