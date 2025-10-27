Bhopal News: Police Crack Down On Absconding Criminals Ahead For Ongoing Festive Season | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Police on Monday have launched a citywide campaign to arrest absconding criminals and execute pending court warrants, in a major drive to ensure peace and security during the ongoing festive season.

According to the police reports, multiple police stations, including Ashbagh, Habibganj, Ashoka Garden, Gautam Nagar, and Hanumanganj, successfully arrested several absconding accused and warrantees.

Under the campaign, the Ashbagh Police arrested Avtar Singh Rajput, a permanent warrantee in a cheque bounce case, following a warrant issued by the JMFC Court, Bhopal. Similarly, Habibganj Police nabbed Hari Singh Ahirwar (45), wanted in a 2019 case.

The Ashoka Garden Police arrested Shakir Khan (22), against whom a permanent warrant was issued in a 2024 case involving charges under relevant Sections of BNS, and the Arms Act.

In another major action, Gautam Nagar Police caught Sumit Banjara alias Rohit alias Nannu, an accused in an attempted murder case who had been absconding for a year. The court has remanded him to jail.



Meanwhile, Hanumanganj Police arrested Sarfaraz alias Faraz from Godipura with an illegal knife. He was wanted in an attempted murder case and has a criminal record involving assault and Excise Act violations.

The Aishbagh Police also executed multiple permanent warrants, arresting Sanjay Bhargava, Satish Dande, Abdul Aziz, Sanna Salim alias Jalil, and Gaurav Jain.