 Bhopal News: Police Crack Down On Absconding Criminals Ahead For Ongoing Festive Season
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Police Crack Down On Absconding Criminals Ahead For Ongoing Festive Season

Bhopal News: Police Crack Down On Absconding Criminals Ahead For Ongoing Festive Season

Bhopal Police on Monday have launched a citywide campaign to arrest absconding criminals and execute pending court warrants, in a major drive to ensure peace and security during the ongoing festive season.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 09:50 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Police Crack Down On Absconding Criminals Ahead For Ongoing Festive Season | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Police on Monday have launched a citywide campaign to arrest absconding criminals and execute pending court warrants, in a major drive to ensure peace and security during the ongoing festive season.

According to the police reports, multiple police stations, including Ashbagh, Habibganj, Ashoka Garden, Gautam Nagar, and Hanumanganj, successfully arrested several absconding accused and warrantees.

Under the campaign, the Ashbagh Police arrested Avtar Singh Rajput, a permanent warrantee in a cheque bounce case, following a warrant issued by the JMFC Court, Bhopal. Similarly, Habibganj Police nabbed Hari Singh Ahirwar (45), wanted in a 2019 case.

Read Also
MP News: Supreme Court Seeks High Court, Govt Reply On District Judges’ Retirement Age Plea
article-image

The Ashoka Garden Police arrested Shakir Khan (22), against whom a permanent warrant was issued in a 2024 case involving charges under relevant Sections of BNS, and the Arms Act.

FPJ Shorts
'He Is Replying On Phone...': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Encouraging Update On Shreyas Iyer's Health; Video
'He Is Replying On Phone...': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Encouraging Update On Shreyas Iyer's Health; Video
Satish Shah's Wife Madhu, Battling Alzheimer's, Sings Late Husband's Favourite Song With Sonu Nigam At Prayer Meet In Mumbai—VIDEO
Satish Shah's Wife Madhu, Battling Alzheimer's, Sings Late Husband's Favourite Song With Sonu Nigam At Prayer Meet In Mumbai—VIDEO
PNB Housing Finance Reports 24% Increase In Net Profit To ₹582 Crore For The Second Quarter
PNB Housing Finance Reports 24% Increase In Net Profit To ₹582 Crore For The Second Quarter
Mumbai Weather Update: City Breathes Easy After Showers Cleanse Air, Overall AQI Remains Moderate At 64; IMD Warns Of More Rain Ahead
Mumbai Weather Update: City Breathes Easy After Showers Cleanse Air, Overall AQI Remains Moderate At 64; IMD Warns Of More Rain Ahead

In another major action, Gautam Nagar Police caught Sumit Banjara alias Rohit alias Nannu, an accused in an attempted murder case who had been absconding for a year. The court has remanded him to jail.

Meanwhile, Hanumanganj Police arrested Sarfaraz alias Faraz from Godipura with an illegal knife. He was wanted in an attempted murder case and has a criminal record involving assault and Excise Act violations.

The Aishbagh Police also executed multiple permanent warrants, arresting Sanjay Bhargava, Satish Dande, Abdul Aziz, Sanna Salim alias Jalil, and Gaurav Jain.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: DGP Kailash Makwana Applauds Sub-Inspector For Saving Family From Arson In Shahdol...

MP News: DGP Kailash Makwana Applauds Sub-Inspector For Saving Family From Arson In Shahdol...

Bhopal News: Police Crack Down On Absconding Criminals Ahead For Ongoing Festive Season

Bhopal News: Police Crack Down On Absconding Criminals Ahead For Ongoing Festive Season

MP News: FDA Seeks ₹211 Crore For MP Drug Lab Upgrade; ₹109 Crore Proposal For Food Sample...

MP News: FDA Seeks ₹211 Crore For MP Drug Lab Upgrade; ₹109 Crore Proposal For Food Sample...

Bhopal News: Clash Between BMC Sanitation Workers And Shopkeeper In MP Nagar, CCTV Footage Surfaces

Bhopal News: Clash Between BMC Sanitation Workers And Shopkeeper In MP Nagar, CCTV Footage Surfaces

MP News: Two Brothers Die After Falling Into Open Septic Tank In Jabalpur

MP News: Two Brothers Die After Falling Into Open Septic Tank In Jabalpur